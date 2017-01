Contact

Kathryn Ryan

***@liebertpub.com Kathryn Ryan

End

-- Stephen K. Klasko, MD, MBA has put forth a manifesto (http://www.liebertpub.com/…/heat-healthcare-under-trump/195/) that will enable the incoming Trump administration to hit the ground running immediately with regard to healthcare reform.Dr. Klasko, President of Thomas Jefferson University and CEO of Jefferson Health, has identified 12 disruptors that address critical issues in health care and provide and prioritize a roadmap for legislators to move forward quickly and effectively. Dr. Klasko is optimistic that these changes will benefit everybody throughout their lifespan."The inaugural festivities will be over this weekend. Dr. Klasko's pragmatic approach will enable legislators to move past ponderability and take action," says, President and CEO of the company that bears her name. "Dr. Klasko's leadership is highly acknowledged by members of the public and private sector."Dr. Klasko is Editor-in-Chief of the peer-reviewed journal http://www.liebertpub.com/ ht ), published by(http://www.liebertpub.com/ht)is the President of Thomas Jefferson University and CEO of Jefferson Health, leading 11 hospitals, 25,000 employees and 10,000 students. He has been Dean of two of America's medical colleges and the chief executive of three academic health systems. At each institution, he has built programs to develop the clinicians of the future, and in building a partnership of Thomas Jefferson University with Philadelphia University, he is building the university of the future. Dr. Klasko is the Editor-in-Chief of the peer-reviewed journal(http://www.liebertpub.com/ht) and author of the book(http://www.liebertpub.com/ht). Read the five-star reviews for(http://www.liebertpub.com/hc/).(http://www.liebertpub.com/)is a privately held, fully integrated media company universally acknowledged for publishing authoritative peer-reviewed journals in the most promising areas of biomedical research, biotechnology and regenerative medicine, clinical medicine, public health, law, environmental studies, and technology and engineering. The company's publications make critical contributions in advancing research and facilitating collaboration throughout the world in academia, industry, and government, and are also highly respected resources for legislators, policymakers, and educators. A complete list of the firm's journals, books, and newsmagazines is available on the(http://www.liebertpub.com/)website.