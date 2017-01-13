 
Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
19181716151413

PureDNA Test Proves Purity of White American DNA

 
 
ABEL, Ala. - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Launch of First App to Test DNA

Johannesburg, South Africa. December 21, 2016 – PureDNA, a groundbreaking bio-med start-up and genetics laboratory is launching the first smartphone app that tests DNA through the user's… wait for it… tongue! That's right, using first-of-its-kind technology, the company has identified specific genetic markers that are expressed through unique imprints on the tongue's lingual membrane.

In its first beta version, the app delivers to its users a confirmation of their country of ethnic heritage. Over the next year, new add-ons will be launched for identifying additional characteristics. The initial "heritage purity" test is possible through a simple, three-second tongue print on the user's phone screen.

As is widely known, previous DNA tests have been based on saliva analysis, which can now be done through at home-kits. Paired with the concept of unique tongue-imprints, the company is ushering in a new generation of non-invasive testing and personalized medicine.

"With the rising trend of at-home DNA tests, we figured, why not simplify the process by making it available on your phone?" says Dr. Andres Van Jenkins, the founder and scientist behind the project. Van Jenkins specializes in otolaryngology, with a particular focus on genomic research of the bucall swabs and tongue, recently completing his second PhD in oral DNA from Durban University of Technical Science.

Given the uniqueness of tongue-prints and countries of origin, the initial product launch is a proof of concept focused on identifying genetic purity of ethnicity.

The app is currently available for download on Android devices at http://bit.do/PureDNA

For media enquiries, please contact Angela Canon: angelakcanon@gmail.com.

