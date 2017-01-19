 
SUNY Ulster hosts the NY Mid-Hudson Regional Science Olympiad Competition

 
STONE RIDGE, N.Y. - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- SUNY Ulster hosts the New York Mid-Hudson Regional Division C Science Olympiad Competition featuring more than 25 high school teams from the New York State region competing in individual and team science events.

Mid-Hudson Regional Science Olympiad
Saturday, February 4, 8:15 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
SUNY Ulster - Stone Ridge Campus, NY

Teams will vie to advance to the state championships to be held March 10-11, 2017 at Le Moyne College, NY. For the past 33 years, SCIENCE OLYMPIAD has led a revolution in science education. What began as a grassroots assembly of science teachers is now one of the premier science competitions in the nation, providing rigorous, standards-based challenges to 7,600 teams in 50 states.

SUNY Ulster
Start Here. Go Far.

EDsmart, a nationally recognized publisher of college rankings, released their 2016-2017 edition of the Best Community Colleges in New York, placing SUNY Ulster #5 out of their Top Ten in the state.

For further information, please contact Karen Goodell at (845) 687-5169 or email at goodellk@sunyulster.edu or visit our events page http://apps.sunyulster.edu/events/.

Andrew Ciccone, Hudson Valley Public Relations
845-202-7087
***@hudsonvalleypublicrelations.com
