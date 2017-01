SUNY Ulster hosts the NY Mid-Hudson Regional Science Olympiad Competition

Media Contact

-- SUNY Ulster hosts the New York Mid-Hudson Regional Division C Science Olympiad Competition featuring more than 25 high school teams from the New York State region competing in individual and team science events.Mid-Hudson Regional Science OlympiadSaturday, February 4, 8:15 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.SUNY Ulster - Stone Ridge Campus, NYTeams will vie to advance to the state championships to be held March 10-11, 2017 at Le Moyne College, NY. For the past 33 years, SCIENCE OLYMPIAD has led a revolution in science education. What began as a grassroots assembly of science teachers is now one of the premier science competitions in the nation, providing rigorous, standards-based challenges to 7,600 teams in 50 states.Start Here. Go Far.EDsmart, a nationally recognized publisher of college rankings, released their 2016-2017 edition of the Best Community Colleges in New York, placing SUNY Ulster #5 out of their Top Ten in the state.For further information, please contact Karen Goodell at (845) 687-5169 or email at goodellk@sunyulster.edu or visit our events page http://apps.sunyulster.edu/ events/