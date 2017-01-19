News By Tag
SUNY Ulster hosts the NY Mid-Hudson Regional Science Olympiad Competition
Mid-Hudson Regional Science Olympiad
Saturday, February 4, 8:15 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
SUNY Ulster - Stone Ridge Campus, NY
Teams will vie to advance to the state championships to be held March 10-11, 2017 at Le Moyne College, NY. For the past 33 years, SCIENCE OLYMPIAD has led a revolution in science education. What began as a grassroots assembly of science teachers is now one of the premier science competitions in the nation, providing rigorous, standards-based challenges to 7,600 teams in 50 states.
SUNY Ulster
EDsmart, a nationally recognized publisher of college rankings, released their 2016-2017 edition of the Best Community Colleges in New York, placing SUNY Ulster #5 out of their Top Ten in the state.
For further information, please contact Karen Goodell at (845) 687-5169 or email at goodellk@sunyulster.edu or visit our events page http://apps.sunyulster.edu/
Media Contact
Andrew Ciccone, Hudson Valley Public Relations
845-202-7087
***@hudsonvalleypublicrelations.com
