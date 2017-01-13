World Institute for Youth Entrepreneurship Launches Summer Intensive for Teens

New summer intensive will be offered at LIU Post for middle and high schoolers interested in learning more about entrepreneurship.

-- WIYE is excited to be producing a summer intensive for middle and high schoolers interested in pursuing entrepreneurship. WIYE will harness the energy, excitement, and vibrancy of college campuses to bring together up to 50 young aspiring entrepreneurs in a two-week intensive Monday to Friday July 24- August 4 for $2,200. The program will be held on the LIU Post campus in Brookville, NY, utilizing magnificent facilities and providing opportunities to interact with leading faculty from the School of Business, and researchers across multiple disciplines.WIYE will run from 9 am to 4 pm, with an option to stay on campus in a dorm for an additional fee. There are two age groupings: grades 5-8 and grades 9-12. Within these age groupings teams of between 3-6 entrepreneurs will work together led by mentors from leading business professors, guest presenters from some of the leading-edge businesses in the world, Ashoka Fellows, and other noted thought leaders. The goal of this program is to draw on the rich diversity within and around New York City and, therefore, we expect to have between 2-4 scholarship participants in each two-week cohort who are sponsored by private sector partners, such as Google, LinkedIn, and Capital One.WIYE has been developed by two of the most recognized names in youth development and innovation in the United States. Youth Venture is recognized globally as a leader in developing international programs and curricula that foster change and innovation, imbuing young people with the critical skills they will need to be both socially responsible and economically successful in the 21st century. Oasis Children's Services is a nationally recognized youth development organization that has been running award winning day camp, after school, holiday, and specialty enrichment programs since 2000.