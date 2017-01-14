News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
df|Music Group Signature Series Announces New Professional Audio Content Products
NEW! M1 Abrams and Ultimate Weapons Sound Effect Library and Amplitude Sample Pack From Award Winning Composer and Sound Designer David Frederick and df|MG Signature Series
M1 ABRAMS MBT - M1 Abrams is the most comprehensive sound effects library built around the U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corp's M1A1 Abrams Main Battle Tank. Every sound you could ever want from the M1 Tank. As David said, "Anything more realistic you will need to enlist and get a classified clearance". This library includes turret rotations, main gun firing, internal sounds, coaxial machine fire, drive byes, hatches opening and closing, engine turbine sounds and much more. Perfectly designed for the game developer.
WEAPONS - The Ultimate Collection is a comprehensive collection of military and civilian small arms. Meticulously recorded and organized, this collection is the most definitive collection of firearms and is a must have sound effect library for any sound designer or editor. Weapons include but are not limited to the M4, M-16, CAR15, AK47, AKS, AKM, M700 Sniper Rifle, M870 Shotgun, Mk19 Automatic Grenade Launcher, M1 Garand, M1 Carbine, M1903 Springfield Rifle, Glock, HK, 1911, S&W.38 and much more. Perfectly designed for the game developer.
AMPLITUDE - Amplitude is the first in a new series of professional sample pack's specifically designed for composers, producers, songwriters, editors and DJ's who work in the pop, rap, techno, EDM, Ambient and electronic music genre. Filled with loops, grooves, rhythms, and effects. Amplitude is a must-have sample library for any serious musician and producer. Combining superior sound quality, creativity, meticulously calculated BPM's and affordability, Amplitude is sure to deliver sonic inspiration.
"These three new releases from my vault of custom audio content is really exciting because all three products are outstanding and are sure to wow. I am my team have worked really hard to deliver world-class audio content for the game design and music industry and I am confident these products will be highly useful and inspirational for anyone's sonic and musical pallet" stated df|MG Founder and award-winning composer and sound designer David Frederick.
M1 Abrams and Weapons Ultimate Collection are both offered at an introductory price of $59.99 and Amplitude Sample Pack is offered at an introductory price of $29.99. All three products are exclusively available through the df|MG Signature Seris Website at the end of January 2017.
For more information on these products please visit http://www.dfmgsignaturesfx.com
ABOUT df|Music Group
df|Music Group is the home of Emmy-nominated and multi-award winning composer and sound designer David Frederick. df|MG Signature Series is the home of exclusive new custom crafted audio content products for the global media & entertainment industry. For more information on David or df|MG please visit http://www.dfmusicgroup.com. For more information in df|MG Signature Series, please visit http://www.dfmgsignaturesfx.com
Contact
df|Music Group
***@dfmusicgroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse