Pearl Theater Honors Black History Month

"A Lesson Before Dying" to Showcase New and Professional Talent
 
 
A Lesson Before Dying Pearl Theater
A Lesson Before Dying Pearl Theater
 
HOUSTON - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Popular area director and playwright Denise O'Neal returns to Pearland's Pearl Theater at the helm of their upcoming production of "A Lesson Before Dying." The show, written by Romulus Linney and based on the popular novel by Ernest J. Gaines, is scheduled for performances February 10th through 26th  and features a notable cast which includes a returning professional artist along with several faces new to this theater's stage for performances.

According to O'Neal, "For every living soul, our journeys teach us character and strength. 'A Lesson Before Dying' is poignant and strikingly relevant to the time and social climate of today. Set in rural Louisiana 1948, the execution of an innocent uneducated African-American will take place. His charge: murder. His sentence: dying with dignity. This story will shed light on the sanctity of life and how we so often take it for granted."

Larry White, a professional actor based in Houston, returns to The Pearl Theater to create the character of Grant Wiggins, the teacher asked to help the convicted murderer die like a man. White has recently completed a tour as Reverand Leon Lovell in "Save Me from Myself". He captured
local audiences with his performances in last season's "12 Angry Men" and previously as the lead role in "A Raisin in the Sun."  White will be joined on stage by fellow Houstonian Broderick Davis in the part of the accused criminal Jefferson and Manvel resident Brenda Ratliff in the role of Miss Emma. Jim Matthews will play the Sheriff with Xavier Lehew as the Deputy and Lawrence Payne as the Reverend. Stevedra Allen also joins the cast as Vivian.

Denise O'Neal, who directed The Pearl's production of "Intimate Apparel," is also the executive director of Shabach Enterprise/Watch My Groove Entertainment, a non-profit organization that seeks to support African American community outreach and advancements through theatrical arts. In addition, she heads the Fade to Black Festival, a Texas Commission on the Arts supported event held each year to celebrate new works by African American playwrights.

Tickets for "A Lesson Before Dying" are currently available through the Pearl Theater box office at 14803 Park Almeda Drive or online at http://www.Pearl-Theater.com. Starting on February 10, performances are Friday and Saturday nights at 8pm and Sundays at 3pm. A special buy-one-getone-free performance on Thursday, February 16 will start at 7:30pm as will the popular "Pay What You Can Night" on Tuesday, February 21.

This project is supported by a City of Pearland Cultural Arts Grant program from the City of Pearland Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Media Contact
Pearland Theatre Guild
832.459.4674
***@pearl-theater.com
