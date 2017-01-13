News By Tag
Pearl Theater Honors Black History Month
"A Lesson Before Dying" to Showcase New and Professional Talent
According to O'Neal, "For every living soul, our journeys teach us character and strength. 'A Lesson Before Dying' is poignant and strikingly relevant to the time and social climate of today. Set in rural Louisiana 1948, the execution of an innocent uneducated African-American will take place. His charge: murder. His sentence: dying with dignity. This story will shed light on the sanctity of life and how we so often take it for granted."
Larry White, a professional actor based in Houston, returns to The Pearl Theater to create the character of Grant Wiggins, the teacher asked to help the convicted murderer die like a man. White has recently completed a tour as Reverand Leon Lovell in "Save Me from Myself". He captured
local audiences with his performances in last season's "12 Angry Men" and previously as the lead role in "A Raisin in the Sun." White will be joined on stage by fellow Houstonian Broderick Davis in the part of the accused criminal Jefferson and Manvel resident Brenda Ratliff in the role of Miss Emma. Jim Matthews will play the Sheriff with Xavier Lehew as the Deputy and Lawrence Payne as the Reverend. Stevedra Allen also joins the cast as Vivian.
Denise O'Neal, who directed The Pearl's production of "Intimate Apparel," is also the executive director of Shabach Enterprise/Watch My Groove Entertainment, a non-profit organization that seeks to support African American community outreach and advancements through theatrical arts. In addition, she heads the Fade to Black Festival, a Texas Commission on the Arts supported event held each year to celebrate new works by African American playwrights.
Tickets for "A Lesson Before Dying" are currently available through the Pearl Theater box office at 14803 Park Almeda Drive or online at http://www.Pearl-
This project is supported by a City of Pearland Cultural Arts Grant program from the City of Pearland Convention & Visitors Bureau.
