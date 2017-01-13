News By Tag
Grapevine Communications Names John Butzko 2016 Employee of the Year
Director of Communications Earned the Honor Resulting From Peer Review
"John has an undeniable dedication to his craft, a true passion for exploring the bounds of creativity, and an unyielding commitment to producing real results with each project he touches," said Angela Massaro-Fain, Founder and President of Grapevine Communications. "He is a valued part of our team who leads by example, excels in collaborative environments and consistently delivers exemplary work – all of which has earned praise by his peers and our clients alike."
A graduate of the University of Central Florida with a bachelor's degree in Organizational Communication, Butzkojoined Grapevine in 2013 as Copy and PR Manager and quickly became the firm's head copywriter. In 2015, he was promoted to Director of Communications, which expanded his responsibilities to include overseeing public relations and social media initiatives;
Selection for Grapevine's annual Employee of the Year award is based on a range of criteria, including quality of work, knowledge of job requirements, willingness to assist others and more. Each Grapevine employee was graded by their peers, which resulted in Butzko receiving the highest total marks. Along with the honor, Butzko received a cash reward and other gifts, plus the addition of his name to the Employee of the Year plaque displayed in the firm's front lobby.
"I consider myself fortunate to work alongside the best in the business," said Butzko. "Team Grapevine is such an enthusiastic and talented group of professionals who make each day a rewarding creative adventure. It's easy to shine when you're surrounded by stars."
Grapevine Communications provides full-service advertising, marketing and public relations services to clients nationwide. The firm is the most award-winning advertising agency in Sarasota, Florida, and the surrounding areas. Recent accolades include the 2016, 2015 & 2014 Best Marketing/PR Agency by SRQ Magazine readers; the 2016 "Top 25 Public Relations Firms of Southwest Florida" by Tampa Bay Business Journal; the 2015 Greater Good Philanthropy Award – Small Business by Biz(941) Magazine; the 2014 Small Business of the Year by the Manatee Chamber of Commerce; and the 2010 Small Business of the Year by the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce. For more information on Grapevine Communications, contact Shelby Isaacson (Shelby@grapeinc.com) at 941-351-0024 or visit the website at www.grapeinc.com
