 
News By Tag
* Advertising
* Copywriting
* Public Relations
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Marketing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Sarasota
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
19181716151413


Grapevine Communications Names John Butzko 2016 Employee of the Year

Director of Communications Earned the Honor Resulting From Peer Review
 
 
John Butzko wins Employee of the Year at Grapevine Communications.
John Butzko wins Employee of the Year at Grapevine Communications.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Advertising
* Copywriting
* Public Relations

Industry:
* Marketing

Location:
* Sarasota - Florida - US

Subject:
* Awards

SARASOTA, Fla. - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Grapevine Communications – the area's leading full-service advertising, marketing and public relations agency – named Director of Communications John Butzko as the 2016 Employee of the Year.

"John has an undeniable dedication to his craft, a true passion for exploring the bounds of creativity, and an unyielding commitment to producing real results with each project he touches," said Angela Massaro-Fain, Founder and President of Grapevine Communications. "He is a valued part of our team who leads by example, excels in collaborative environments and consistently delivers exemplary work – all of which has earned praise by his peers and our clients alike."

A graduate of the University of Central Florida with a bachelor's degree in Organizational Communication, Butzkojoined Grapevine in 2013 as Copy and PR Manager and quickly became the firm's head copywriter. In 2015, he was promoted to Director of Communications, which expanded his responsibilities to include overseeing public relations and social media initiatives; developing client and corporate communication strategies; and serving as content creator and editor for all news releases and materials, online content, print advertisements, marketing collateral, broadcast media, and more.

Selection for Grapevine's annual Employee of the Year award is based on a range of criteria, including quality of work, knowledge of job requirements, willingness to assist others and more. Each Grapevine employee was graded by their peers, which resulted in Butzko receiving the highest total marks. Along with the honor, Butzko received a cash reward and other gifts, plus the addition of his name to the Employee of the Year plaque displayed in the firm's front lobby.

"I consider myself fortunate to work alongside the best in the business," said Butzko. "Team Grapevine is such an enthusiastic and talented group of professionals who make each day a rewarding creative adventure. It's easy to shine when you're surrounded by stars."

Grapevine Communications provides full-service advertising, marketing and public relations services to clients nationwide. The firm is the most award-winning advertising agency in Sarasota, Florida, and the surrounding areas. Recent accolades include the 2016, 2015 & 2014 Best Marketing/PR Agency by SRQ Magazine readers; the 2016 "Top 25 Public Relations Firms of Southwest Florida" by Tampa Bay Business Journal; the 2015 Greater Good Philanthropy Award – Small Business by Biz(941) Magazine; the 2014 Small Business of the Year by the Manatee Chamber of Commerce; and the 2010 Small Business of the Year by the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce. For more information on Grapevine Communications, contact Shelby Isaacson (Shelby@grapeinc.com) at 941-351-0024 or visit the website at www.grapeinc.com

Contact
Shelby Isaacson
Grapevine Communications
***@grapeinc.com
End
Source:
Email:***@grapeinc.com Email Verified
Tags:Advertising, Copywriting, Public Relations
Industry:Marketing
Location:Sarasota - Florida - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Grapevine Communications News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share