MEDIA ADVISORY: Roundtable Panel Discussion on Water Protection

Andrew Ciccone, Hudson Valley Public Relations

845-202-7087

Andrew Ciccone, Hudson Valley Public Relations
845-202-7087

-- The Campaign For Water Protection (#WaterProtection)will host the first in a series of roundtable panel discussions bringing together water leaders and community members here in the Hudson Valley to learn how to protect, understand and even love water."We are creating the Campaign For Water Protection as a way to be proactive in finding ways to focus, understand and share ideas on how to protect the water supplies we count on for our lives, before a crisis hits. Our action or inaction around protecting water will decide the fate of our most important resource," added Mr Gabriel.The Campaign For Water Protection will kick off in February 4, 2017. The campaign is expected it to grow into a cultural events and celebrations to touch move and inspire people to truly take action to protect water.When: Saturday, February 4, 2017 from 1 pm to 4 pmWhere: Kingston Public Library, 55 Franklin Street, Kingston NYWho: The event is open to the publicPanelists for our first roundtable discussions include:Manna Jo Greene, Environmental Director ClearwaterRachel Marco Havens, Northeast Regional Director Earth GuardiansIris Bloom, Director Protecting Our WatersJon Bowermaster, Documentary Filmmaker (Oceans 8 Films)MEDIA ARE WELCOME TO COVER THE ROUNDTABLE PANEL DISCUSSIONS• Media attending the event are encouraged to arrive and check in no later than 12 pm at the Kingston Public Library.• Roundtable panelists and campaign for water protection creator, Leslie Gabriel will be available for interviews after the event concludes.• Media Note: Video and audio are permitted and there are no time limitations for still photographers covering the evening event.• Media RSVP: To cover any of the media opportunities, please RSVP by 9 a.m. on February 1, 2017 to: Hudson Valley Public Relations, hello@hudsonvalleypublicrelations.com , 845-202-7087.For more information visit our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ CampaignWaterProtection/ or call 888 222 0840.Look for upcoming announcements and events in your area about how you can help protect water.