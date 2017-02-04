News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
MEDIA ADVISORY: Roundtable Panel Discussion on Water Protection
"We are creating the Campaign For Water Protection as a way to be proactive in finding ways to focus, understand and share ideas on how to protect the water supplies we count on for our lives, before a crisis hits. Our action or inaction around protecting water will decide the fate of our most important resource," added Mr Gabriel.
The Campaign For Water Protection will kick off in February 4, 2017. The campaign is expected it to grow into a cultural events and celebrations to touch move and inspire people to truly take action to protect water.
When: Saturday, February 4, 2017 from 1 pm to 4 pm
Where: Kingston Public Library, 55 Franklin Street, Kingston NY
Who: The event is open to the public
Panelists for our first roundtable discussions include:
Manna Jo Greene, Environmental Director Clearwater
Rachel Marco Havens, Northeast Regional Director Earth Guardians
Iris Bloom, Director Protecting Our Waters
Jon Bowermaster, Documentary Filmmaker (Oceans 8 Films)
MEDIA ARE WELCOME TO COVER THE ROUNDTABLE PANEL DISCUSSIONS
• Media attending the event are encouraged to arrive and check in no later than 12 pm at the Kingston Public Library.
• Roundtable panelists and campaign for water protection creator, Leslie Gabriel will be available for interviews after the event concludes.
• Media Note: Video and audio are permitted and there are no time limitations for still photographers covering the evening event.
• Media RSVP: To cover any of the media opportunities, please RSVP by 9 a.m. on February 1, 2017 to: Hudson Valley Public Relations, hello@hudsonvalleypublicrelations.com, 845-202-7087.
For more information visit our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/
Look for upcoming announcements and events in your area about how you can help protect water.
Media Contact
Andrew Ciccone, Hudson Valley Public Relations
845-202-7087
***@hudsonvalleypublicrelations.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse