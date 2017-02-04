 
News By Tag
* Water Protection
* Water Sustainability
* Water Rights
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Environment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Kingston
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
19181716151413


MEDIA ADVISORY: Roundtable Panel Discussion on Water Protection

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Water Protection
Water Sustainability
Water Rights

Industry:
Environment

Location:
Kingston - New York - US

Subject:
Events

KINGSTON, N.Y. - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- The Campaign For Water Protection (#WaterProtection) will host the first in a series of roundtable panel discussions bringing together water leaders and community members here in the Hudson Valley to learn how to protect, understand and even love water.

"We are creating the Campaign For Water Protection as a way to be proactive in finding ways to focus, understand and share ideas on how to protect the water supplies we count on for our lives, before a crisis hits. Our action or inaction around protecting water will decide the fate of our most important resource," added Mr Gabriel.

The Campaign For Water Protection will kick off in February 4, 2017. The campaign is expected it to grow into a cultural events and celebrations to touch move and inspire people to truly take action to protect water.

When: Saturday, February 4, 2017 from 1 pm to 4 pm
Where: Kingston Public Library, 55 Franklin Street, Kingston NY
Who: The event is open to the public

Panelists for our first roundtable discussions include:
Manna Jo Greene, Environmental Director Clearwater
Rachel Marco Havens, Northeast Regional Director Earth Guardians
Iris Bloom, Director Protecting Our Waters
Jon Bowermaster, Documentary Filmmaker (Oceans 8 Films)

MEDIA ARE WELCOME TO COVER THE ROUNDTABLE PANEL DISCUSSIONS

• Media attending the event are encouraged to arrive and check in no later than 12 pm at the Kingston Public Library.
• Roundtable panelists and campaign for water protection creator, Leslie Gabriel will be available for interviews after the event concludes.
• Media Note: Video and audio are permitted and there are no time limitations for still photographers covering the evening event.
• Media RSVP: To cover any of the media opportunities, please RSVP by 9 a.m. on February 1, 2017 to: Hudson Valley Public Relations, hello@hudsonvalleypublicrelations.com, 845-202-7087.

For more information visit our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CampaignWaterProtection/ or call 888 222 0840.

Look for upcoming announcements and events in your area about how you can help protect water.

Media Contact
Andrew Ciccone, Hudson Valley Public Relations
845-202-7087
***@hudsonvalleypublicrelations.com
End
Source:Campaign for Water Protection
Email:***@hudsonvalleypublicrelations.com Email Verified
Tags:Water Protection, Water Sustainability, Water Rights
Industry:Environment
Location:Kingston - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Hudson Valley Public Relations PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share