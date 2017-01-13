News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Lowry Solutions Donates 42,644 Meals to Gleaners Community Food Bank
Key Facts
• The food drive took place at Lowry Solutions' corporate office from December 1-12, 2016.
• Lowry employees donated a total of $3,538 in cash, which Lowry Solutions matched for a total of $7,076. Employees also donated 227 pounds of food.
• This year Lowry provided 42,644 meals, exceeding last year's donation of 34,485 meals by 8,159.
Michael Lowry, President and CEO, Lowry Solutions
"I truly believe that is important for local businesses to help others in our community. It makes me so proud to see the Lowry team's generosity and support for Gleaners and the excellent work they do."
Bridget Brown, Director of Livingston Operations, Gleaners Community Food Bank
"I love working with Lowry Solutions because I can see everyone's passion for helping the Livingston County community. Gleaners has been a fortunate recipient of their generosity for several years. Lowry Solutions is a great example of what people can do to help each other."
About Lowry Solutions
Lowry Solutions is a Global Systems Integrator of complete RFID and barcode solutions for diverse application requirements. As the industry leader for over four decades, Lowry has been implementing real-time asset visibility solutions that improve business outcomes. The company continues to evolve alongside its customers to provide the most complete and contemporary data collection solutions available. 888-881-2477. www.lowrysolutions.com.
About Gleaners Community Food Bank
For 40 years, Gleaners Community Food Bank has been "feeding hungry people and nourishing our communities."
Contact
Jeff Wallace
***@lowrysolutions.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse