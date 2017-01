Lowry Solutions Donates 42,644 Meals to Gleaners Community Food Bank

Lowry Solutions donated 42,644 meals to Gleaners in 2016.

-- Lowry Solutions, a leading Global Systems Integrator of Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that improve productivity through real-time asset visibility, donated 42,644 meals to Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan this past December. This was the fifth consecutive year that the company participated in its annual Gleaners Food & Fund Drive to support local Livingston County, MI citizens.• The food drive took place at Lowry Solutions' corporate office from December 1-12, 2016.• Lowry employees donated a total of $3,538 in cash, which Lowry Solutions matched for a total of $7,076. Employees also donated 227 pounds of food.• This year Lowry provided 42,644 meals, exceeding last year's donation of 34,485 meals by 8,159."I truly believe that is important for local businesses to help others in our community. It makes me so proud to see the Lowry team's generosity and support for Gleaners and the excellent work they do.""I love working with Lowry Solutions because I can see everyone's passion for helping the Livingston County community. Gleaners has been a fortunate recipient of their generosity for several years. Lowry Solutions is a great example of what people can do to help each other."Lowry Solutions is a Global Systems Integrator of complete RFID and barcode solutions for diverse application requirements. As the industry leader for over four decades, Lowry has been implementing real-time asset visibility solutions that improve business outcomes. The company continues to evolve alongside its customers to provide the most complete and contemporary data collection solutions available. 888-881-2477. www.lowrysolutions.com For 40 years, Gleaners Community Food Bank has been "feeding hungry people and nourishing our communities."Last year, Gleaners distributed more than 38 million pounds of emergency food to over 534 partner schools, soup kitchens, shelters, and pantries in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Livingston, and Monroe counties. Of every dollar donated, Gleaners uses 94 cents for food and food programs. One dollar provides three meals for a hungry neighbor. www.gcfb.org