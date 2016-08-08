 
Beacon Lake Announced by BBX Capital Real Estate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- BBX Capital Real Estate (http://www.bbxcapital.com/) recently celebrated the groundbreaking of Beacon Lake, a new amenity-rich community in northern St. Johns County. Comprised of approximately 630 acres, Beacon Lake offers a backdrop of natural beauty, outdoor lifestyle amenities and is planned to comprise of 1,280 single-family homes and 196 townhomes.

"We are thrilled to introduce Beacon Lake to Northeast Florida," said BBX Capital Real Estate Managing Director, Bruce J. Parker. "BBX Capital Real Estate's goal is dedicated to developing outstanding communities with exceptional quality homes and world-class amenities."

         Located in northern St. Johns County, on the south side of County Road 210 between U.S. Route 1 and Interstate 95, Beacon Lake offers a unique community setting and an extremely convenient location, making it possible for residents to enjoy their natural surroundings while still being close to everyday conveniences. The centerpiece of the amenity-rich community is the 43-acre Beacon Lake, which offers bountiful opportunities for outdoor recreation and fun.

         Residents will have the additional benefits of enjoying leading-edge community amenities including an expansive community clubhouse overlooking Beacon Lake. Plans for the clubhouse include spacious entertainment and dining areas inside as well as covered porches and a cozy fire pit outside for relaxing and socializing. The Crew House is planned to provide kayak, canoe and paddle board storage and a launch area making it easy to enjoy Beacon Lake. In addition to a Junior Olympic lap pool, kids of all ages can enjoy the planned Splash Park and Fun Pool, tennis courts and play fields. The spacious fitness center is planned to offer cardio and strength training areas including aerobics and spinning, free weights and a yoga studio. Beacon Lake's furry, four-legged residents will delight in the community Bark Park.

The community's builders plan to offer a variety of award-winning and innovative home designs showcasing a Coastal Vernacular architectural style. Single-family homes and townhomes are planned to range from 1,800 square feet to 4,000 square feet and priced from the high $200,000's to the $500,000's. Construction of the Beacon Lake amenity center and model homes is currently scheduled to begin in 2017.

Beacon Lake is minutes from Interstate 95, near shopping, dining, employment centers and area beaches. The community is zoned for the top-ranked St. Johns County Public School District.

For more information about Beacon Lake, visit www.BeaconLake.com.

About BBX Capital Real Estate

BBX Capital Real Estate, a division of BBX Capital Corporation, specializes in the development, operation, management, and investment in residential and commercial real estate and real estate lending.  Our team brings decades of senior-level experience having managed over $10.0 billion in assets in nearly every aspect of real estate and real estate finance including underwriting, acquisitions, development, asset management, lending, loan servicing, management, operations, marketing, and sales. More information is available at www.BBXCapital.com.

