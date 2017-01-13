 
University of Washington Formula Motorsports team uses PC Power & Cooling's Power Supplies

University of Washington Formula Motorsports team uses PC Power & Cooling's Silencer Power Supplies to design high efficiency and electric vehicles
 
 
CARLSBAD, Calif. - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Firepower Technology, Inc., dba PC Power & Cooling a provider of high-performance power supplies for demanding computing, gaming, server and storage applications, today announced that its high quality PC Power & Cooling brand power supply products are an integral part of the design systems the University of Washington uses to develop its next generation vehicle technology.

"Applications such as the high intensity modeling and the demanding computing environment that the University of Washington Formula Motorsports team are using our power supplies for is a great example of the high end computing markets we serve" said Lawrence Firestone, FirePower Technology's President and CEO. "We are committed to provide 'Best in Class' products allowing customers like the U of W to enjoy unsurpassed quality while they run their models."

About FirePower Technology, Inc.

FirePower Technology, dba PC Power & Cooling, headquartered in Carlsbad, California, since 1985 is a leading provider of high-performance power supplies for demanding computer, gaming, server, storage and industrial markets.    FirePower Technology through its PC Power & Cooling brand, offers a full spectrum of high efficiency, extremely quiet and cool-running power supplies. FirePower sells its products through various retailers, both online and brick and mortar, various distributers and direct from FirePower.  For more information about our products and sales channels and where our products can be purchased, visit our website

CONTACT: Larry Firestone or Tiffiney Gustafson
PC Power & Cooling
760 931-5700

lawrence.firestone@Firepower-technology.com

Lawrence Firestone
Source:FirePower Technology
