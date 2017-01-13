Jim Schmid Photography celebrates 2 new awards on Houzz.com

Jim Schmid Photography wins 2 new awards on Houzz.com by staying active and relevant on Houzz.com. Through hard work and dedication, the team has once again won the Best of Houzz awards in Design Photography and Customer Service.

-- Jim Schmid Photography has received the Best of Houzz 2017 award in Design Photography and Customer Service. This award was chosen by the more than 40 million monthly unique users that comprise the Houzz community from among more than one million active home building, remodeling and design industry professionals. To receive this prestigious annual award, Jim Schmid Photography's portfolio included some of the most popular images along with having consistent reviews on Houzz in 2016. These awards and badges are prominently displayed on the website and help homeowners identify the most popular and top-rated professionals in every metro area.Houzz is the leading platform for home remodeling and design and is the easiest way for people to find inspiration, get advice, buy products, and hire professionals. "Our goal has always been to give the best product and customer service to our clients. While doing this, we are also able to capitalize on all the positive aspects that Houzz.com has to offer to their users. While finding the time to maintain our Houzz profile can be hard, the benefits by far out weigh the bad." says Jennie Cagle, client relation specialist. Jim Schmid Photography spends a lot of time and effort into being an influential and knowledgeable user on Houzz. The company raves about the positive effect Houzz can have for other professionals who take the time to stay active within the site.Jim Schmid Photography is a commercial photography studio who helps companies of all sizes promote their product and services through photography. Jim Schmid Photography has been a B2B photography provider for about 20 years and are ranked #1 on the largest design and remodeling website at houzz. The company excels at images ranging from a products manufacture, the corporation behind the product and the lifestyle of the end user appreciating the product or service.