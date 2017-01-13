News By Tag
Trendmaker Homes Continues Its Growth In Austin With The Grand Opening Of New Model At Headwaters
Trendmaker's third offering in the booming Austin market will offer amenity-rich features, access to outdoor activities, and proximity to employment and schools
Trendmaker's residences at Headwaters include three to five bedrooms, two and a half to four and a half baths, studies, game rooms, front porches, back patios, optional balconies, and outdoor kitchens. Shared amenities within the Headwaters community include hiking, biking, and walking trails, resort-style pool, state-of-the-
Homeowners have access to Dripping Springs Independent School District (ISD) that includes Dripping Springs Elementary and Dripping Springs Middle School and High School. U.S. News & World Report recently recognized Dripping Springs High School as one of the top high schools in the country. Austin, Texas, just 30 minutes away, is home to the Texas State Capitol, the University of Texas, major employment centers, and shopping and entertainment.
The Urban Land Institute recently named Austin as "Top City" due to its authentic, niche neighborhoods and depth of economic diversity, from manufacturing to education, health care and technology.
"We are grateful to be able to build and deliver premium homes in Austin at a time when employment and housing is so strong," said Will Holder, president of Trendmaker Homes. "As we further expand our brand in Austin in the coming year, we will continue to focus on the needs and desires of the most discriminating home buyers through innovative designs and customer service, just as we have done in Houston for the past four decades."
In addition to Headwaters, Trendmaker is currently selling single-family homes on 80' homesites within the Fairways and the Bluffs neighborhoods of the Crystal Falls master-planned community in Leander. The builder is also currently selling homes on 80' homesites within the San Saba neighborhood of Belterra, the Austin Business Journal's 2015 Master-Planned Community of the Year, with plans to add a 60' homesite option to its offerings in the coming months. By spring, Trendmaker also anticipates opening its first model home at Rancho Sienna, a 500-acre master-planned community in Georgetown.
"We look forward to what 2017 will bring as we continue to grow our presence and deliver a superior home-buying experience to people in the Austin market," said Holder.
About Trendmaker Homes and Development
Established in 1971, Trendmaker Homes (http://www.trendmakerhomes.com/
Trendmaker Homes' Media Contact:
Christine Rombouts, 949.631.1557, crombouts@newgroundco.com
