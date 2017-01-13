 
Trendmaker Homes Continues Its Growth In Austin With The Grand Opening Of New Model At Headwaters

Trendmaker's third offering in the booming Austin market will offer amenity-rich features, access to outdoor activities, and proximity to employment and schools
 
 
AUSTIN, Texas - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Trendmaker Homes, a member of the TRI Pointe Group, announced today the grand opening of its model home at Headwaters, a new 1,035-acre master-planned residential development located just thirty minutes from downtown Austin, TX. The single-family residences on 60' homesites are Trendmaker's third offering in the Austin metro market. Available in six floorplans with three elevations each, square footage of these homes range from 2,429 to 3,138 square feet. Every homesite in Headwaters backs up to greenbelt, some with sweeping views of the Texas Hill Country. Prices start in the low $400,000s.

Trendmaker's residences at Headwaters include three to five bedrooms, two and a half to four and a half baths, studies, game rooms, front porches, back patios, optional balconies, and outdoor kitchens. Shared amenities within the Headwaters community include hiking, biking, and walking trails, resort-style pool, state-of-the-art fitness center and Welcome Center with café.

Homeowners have access to Dripping Springs Independent School District (ISD) that includes Dripping Springs Elementary and Dripping Springs Middle School and High School. U.S. News & World Report recently recognized Dripping Springs High School as one of the top high schools in the country. Austin, Texas, just 30 minutes away, is home to the Texas State Capitol, the University of Texas, major employment centers, and shopping and entertainment.

The Urban Land Institute recently named Austin as "Top City" due to its authentic, niche neighborhoods and depth of economic diversity, from manufacturing to education, health care and technology.

"We are grateful to be able to build and deliver premium homes in Austin at a time when employment and housing is so strong," said Will Holder, president of Trendmaker Homes. "As we further expand our brand in Austin in the coming year, we will continue to focus on the needs and desires of the most discriminating home buyers through innovative designs and customer service, just as we have done in Houston for the past four decades."

In addition to Headwaters, Trendmaker is currently selling single-family homes on 80' homesites within the Fairways and the Bluffs neighborhoods of the Crystal Falls master-planned community in Leander. The builder is also currently selling homes on 80' homesites within the San Saba neighborhood of Belterra, the Austin Business Journal's 2015 Master-Planned Community of the Year, with plans to add a 60' homesite option to its offerings in the coming months. By spring, Trendmaker also anticipates opening its first model home at Rancho Sienna, a 500-acre master-planned community in Georgetown.

"We look forward to what 2017 will bring as we continue to grow our presence and deliver a superior home-buying experience to people in the Austin market," said Holder.

About Trendmaker Homes and Development

Established in 1971, Trendmaker Homes (http://www.trendmakerhomes.com/) is recognized as one of Houston's premier new home builders. Over the decades, Trendmaker has delivered homes that are both beautiful and functional to generations of Texans. With an emphasis on excellence, the company focuses on the needs and desires of the most discriminating home buyers through innovative designs and customer service, including in the model homes where "what you see is what you get." Trendmaker's logo, the iconic "T", is more than a symbol of a premier home; it represents nothing less than a superior home-buying experience. Trendmaker Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional home builders.  TRI Pointe Group is one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S and was recently recognized as 2015 Builder of the Year and 2014 Developer of the Year. For more information about Trendmaker Homes, please visit www.TrendmakerHomes.com.

Trendmaker Homes' Media Contact:

Christine Rombouts, 949.631.1557, crombouts@newgroundco.com
Source:Trendmaker
Email:***@newgroundco.com
Posted By:***@newgroundco.com Email Verified
