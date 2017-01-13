News By Tag
Handy Helpers Landscaping LLC acquired by DSC Solutions
Handy Helpers Landscaping LLC to become DSC Landscaping with the acquisition by New Holland, PA based facility management company DSC Solutions.
DSC Solutions, founded in 2010, is the leading provider of integrated facility management services, offering over 18 professional services and a proven track record of excellence and professionalism. The company operates across the tri-state area and specializes in working with high profile, multi-location, and government clients.
The purchase of Handy Helpers Landscaping LLC, a well-positioned company in the local residential market, solidifies DSC Solution's expansion into the residential services industry and its presence in the local market. "We are very interested in growing the residential portion of our companies within our local community, especially the lawn care and landscaping sectors" Alan Chachapoya, President, DSC Solutions. "This acquisition represents our dedication to the local community as we grow our business" Sheila Ferrer, Business Development Director, DSC Solutions
DSC Solutions will continue to expand onto the residential services industry. "Our goal is to exploit our proven methods and create the same synergy that has allowed us to offer a 'one stop shop' for commercial building maintenance services for our residential customers" Alan Chachapoya, President, DSC Solutions.
All Handy Helpers Landscaping LLC employees will remain with the organization, providing stability for its customers. DSC Landscaping will honor any existing and future agreements made by Handy Helpers Landscaping LLC.
For further information please call 717.271.6366, email at info@dsccleaning.com, or visit websites: www.dsccleaning.com, www.dsclandscaping.com
