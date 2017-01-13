 
Handy Helpers Landscaping LLC acquired by DSC Solutions

Handy Helpers Landscaping LLC to become DSC Landscaping with the acquisition by New Holland, PA based facility management company DSC Solutions.
 
 
WEST CHESTER, Pa. - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- DSC Solutions, today announced its acquisition of West Chester-based Handy Helpers Landscaping LLC, one of the area's leading landscaping companies. Handy Helpers Landscaping LLC will become DSC Landscaping, a full service residential and commercial lawn care and landscaping company. With the addition, DSC Solutions expands its presence into the residential services industry and strengthens its position as market leader.

DSC Solutions, founded in 2010, is the leading provider of integrated facility management services, offering over 18 professional services and a proven track record of excellence and professionalism. The company operates across the tri-state area and specializes in working with high profile, multi-location, and government clients.

The purchase of Handy Helpers Landscaping LLC, a well-positioned company in the local residential market, solidifies DSC Solution's expansion into the residential services industry and its presence in the local market. "We are very interested in growing the residential portion of our companies within our local community, especially the lawn care and landscaping sectors" Alan Chachapoya, President, DSC Solutions. "This acquisition represents our dedication to the local community as we grow our business" Sheila Ferrer, Business Development Director, DSC Solutions

DSC Solutions will continue to expand onto the residential services industry. "Our goal is to exploit our proven methods and create the same synergy that has allowed us to offer a 'one stop shop' for commercial building maintenance services for our residential customers" Alan Chachapoya, President, DSC Solutions.

All Handy Helpers Landscaping LLC employees will remain with the organization, providing stability for its customers. DSC Landscaping will honor any existing and future agreements made by Handy Helpers Landscaping LLC.

For further information please call 717.271.6366, email at info@dsccleaning.com, or visit websites: www.dsccleaning.com, www.dsclandscaping.com

DSC Landscaping
***@dsclandscaping.com
DSC Landscaping
Email:***@dsclandscaping.com Email Verified
Lawn Care, West Chester Pa, Honey Brook PA
Services
West Chester - Pennsylvania - United States
Mergers
