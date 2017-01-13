News By Tag
Women's Business Connection to host February 8th "Embrace Your Worth"
The brown bag lunch presentation is slated from noon to 2:00 p.m. and will be facilitated by Mamak Charepoo, founder and CEO of Charepoo Coaching and Consulting. The inspirational speaker and workshop leader will help guide participants to discover their true self-worth. Those attending the interactive seminar will learn how to have courageous conversations to promote their value and be provided with practical tools to embrace self-worth, take more risks and lead with greater confidence.
Professional business women at any stage of career or ownership are encouraged to attend what promises to be an instructive collaborative session.
Admission is $25 for South Shore Chamber of Commerce and Affiliate members and $40 for general admission. Participants are encouraged to bring their lunch to the event.
To register to attend, please contact jwilliams@southshorechamber.org.
About the South Shore Chamber of Commerce
The South Shore Chamber of Commerce has long been recognized throughout the state as one of the most active and forceful advocates for the business community and numbers among the larger Chambers of Commerce nationally. The South Shore Chamber is a not-for-profit association of businesses in the communities south of Boston. It is committed to helping its members grow their businesses and to improve the business climate in the region. Members range in size from major international corporations headquartered on the South Shore to small local firms and sole proprietorships. For additional information on the Chamber, please visit www.southshorechamber.org or call 781-421-3900.
About WBC
The Women's Business Connection (WBC) is a vibrant affinity group of the South Shore Chamber of Commerce that focuses on the interests and needs of business women. Guided by a leadership team, the WBC connects women in business to each other and to resources regionally, nationally and globally.
The mission of the WBC is to connect and engage women to create innovative opportunities for professional and business growth by providing support, education and resources; fostering growth through networking and relevant programming;
