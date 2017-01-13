News By Tag
Lennar Debuts Next Gen in Bay Area at Tovero at Mare Island
"We are so thrilled to begin offering Next Gen, a first for our division," said Morgan Sterling, Marketing Manager for Lennar Bay Area. "This floorplan makes such a difference in lives of multigenerational families and we're ecstatic to begin offering it at Tovero."
Lennar's Next Gen homes allow extended families to live all in one place without sacrificing privacy. These unique home designs include an attached private suite that comes with a separate entrance, bedroom, bathroom, kitchenette and laundry area. A lockable door that connects the Next Gen suite to the interior of the main home allows for as much privacy from or direct access to both areas, depending on what each situation requires.
"We've seen so many different family types that can benefit from living in a multigenerational home," Sterling said. "Whether it's a family with young kids whose live-in grandparents act as full time nannies. Or families with young adults still living at home, or with children who have special needs. Next Gen homes are all about keeping these families together in a functional environment, all under one roof."
In some cases, Next Gen has allowed families to come together and purchase a home where otherwise, they might not be able to. By teaming up together, splitting mortgage costs and utility costs, the dream of home ownership becomes a reality.
Tovero at Mare Island is a brand new upcoming community that offers new homes with spacious and smart floorplans in a setting rich with maritime history, nature and scenic views of the San Pablo Bay. Homes range in size approximately from 3,000 to 3,800 square feet and will include Lennar's innovative Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home®.
Interested parties may join the interest list for Tovero at Mare island at https://www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
