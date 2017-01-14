News By Tag
Tote Mics announces upcoming "Pedro Knight" EP and "Right Away" single
"Tote Mics set to drop the second single off the upcoming EP"
"Pedro Knight" - slated to debut this winter - was largely produced and mixed by Atlanta's KJ Hart. Six out of the 9 songs were produced by KJ Hart while the remaining 3 were produced by Los Angeles producer DM93. The EP also features the intoxicating hit single, "Highed Up" (produced by DM93), a trippy, vibe-worthy song that creates a slow and steady mood. Recently featured on the popular hip hop site 2DopeBoyz, "Highed Up" can be heard on Soundcloud.
A Brooklyn-native, Tote Mics first emerged on the city's underground hip hop scene offering up a fiery dose of freestyles and mixtape projects. Prior to writing and releasing his own music, the talented rapper could be found on the other side of the recording booth where he started as an audio engineer and producer. Known for his gritty, street-styled bars Tote Mic's unique sound and unwavering lyrical style give his fans something to look forward to.
About Tote Mics
Tote Mics is a 23-year-old artist from Brooklyn who began his career as an audio engineer and producer. Growing up on salsa, R&B, hip hop, and rock inspired him to venture out and study all genres of music from reggae, soul, classical, etc. A music degree in Audio Engineering at SAE Atlanta catapulted Tote Mics directly into an internship at 11th St studios where he eventually left to continue following his own music and freelance engineering. Tote Mics has also released a collection of his own projects including the popular single, "She Wanna Make A Movie" featuring Smoke Dza from his compilation NICE which is currently available on iTunes.
