News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Tuff Hedeman Invites Navajo Rider to Compete in Rio Rancho
Bucking On the Rio Grande presented by the Navajo Nation Parks and Recreation
Navajo bull rider Cody Jesus of Sawmill, AZ, is a decorated bull riding champion headed for fame himself, but to get the win in Rio Rancho he will have to get past the reigning CBR and PRCA and five time World Champion bull rider Sage Kimzey of Strong City, Oklahoma.
Hedeman issued the special invitation this week to Jesus based on the young bull rider's accomplishments. Jesus is the Championship Roughstock Challenge 2016 Champion, 2016 Indian National Finals Rodeo Champion, 2016 Northern Navajo Nation Fair Bull Bash Champion, 2016 Champion for the Navajo Nation Rodeo Cowboys Association, and the 2016 SWIRA, and the Southwest Indian Rodeo Association Champion. Jesus will be signing autographs in the Navajo Nation Parks and Recreation booth on the concourse of the Santa Ana Star Center from 7 pm to 7:30 before the event.
Kimzey, the reigning CBR World Champion bull rider, rode six of his ten bulls at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo to win his third Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Gold Buckle and recently surpassed the million-dollar mark in career earnings with $1,003,819 to become the PRCA's youngest millionaire.
"Any time you get to rewrite the record books it's always pretty special," Kimzey said. Kimzey has won the past three consecutive bull riding world championships. He's the only cowboy to win world championships in his first three years of competing in the PRCA and is on pace to set CBR records this year in earnings and titles as well.
"I think my motivation and dedication to the sport of rodeo have been the keys to my success," Kimzey said.
Joining Jesus and Kimzey on the dirt will be 24 elite riders including several highly decorated champions and multiple National Finals Rodeo qualifiers including Cody Rostockyj, Chandler Bownds, Rorey Maier and Jeff Askey. New Mexico's Travis Briscoe is on the roster and as well as 18 year old Boudreaux Campbell who is challenging the veteran roster as a rookie rider in the CBR.
Four time World Champion and CBR Chute boss Tuff Hedeman has been producing top rated events for over 30 years and ticket holders can look forward to a great night as CBR has recruited some of the industry's leading entertainment and personnel for the televised tour's ninth stop of the 2016-17 season.
The funny man in and outside the barrel will be Justin Rumford, the 2014 NFR Barrel man and five time PRCA Clown of the Year. Stepping in at every turn and keeping the bull riders out of harm's way will the Get Famous Energy bullfighters Matt Baldwin, Brandon Loden, and Oklahoma State University student Schell Apple.
CBR Famous Energy Bullfighters, grand pyro introductions, and great family entertainment assure bull riding fans enjoy the the two hour adrenaline rush show.
"It's a combination of a great rock and roll concert and a heavy weight prize fight and refereed by Tuff Hedeman," said CBR Chief Executive Officer Benny Cude.
The Bucking On the Rio Grande, presented by Navajo Nation Parks and Recreation along with Ram Rodeo is a premier event on the CBR's Road to Cheyenne tour, features a field of 24 elite bull riders in a three round tournament style event ending in a final four Shoot Out round worth $30,000.
LOCATION: Santa Ana Star Center – 3001 Civic Center Circle – 505-891-7300
DATE: Saturday, January 28, 2017 - 8 PM
TICKETS: 888.694.4849, www.santaAnaStarCenter.com or in person at Don Chalmers Ford Box Office at the Santa Ana Star Center.
For interviews, press credentials and more information please contact Leigh Ann Schroeder 940.902.1112 or leighann@theshortround.com.
Media Contact
Championship Bull Riding
9409021112
***@theshortround.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse