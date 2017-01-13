Local Attorney Named Super Lawyers Rising Star

Todd Sivia has received this designation three years in a row

-- Sivia Business & Legal Services, P.C. is pleased to announce Todd Sivia, managing partner of SBLS, was again named to the Super Lawyers list of 2017 Rising Stars. Super Lawyers, a highly respected rating service of outstanding legal professionals, releases a list of top up-and-coming attorneys in each state every year.All peer-nominated candidates undergo the Super Lawyers patented selection process, which includes independent research and peer evaluations. Every candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement. In addition, Rising Star nominees must be under 40 years of age or in practice for less than 10 years. No more than the top 2.5% of lawyers in each state are named to the annual Rising Stars list."It is humbling to be chosen the past three years," says Sivia. "I'm honored to be recognized by my peers and value this distinction. I hope this is a reflection of not just me but of all the attorneys at our firm and their commitment to providing innovative services and trusted solutions to our clients."SBLS and Todd Sivia celebrated their 10Anniversary in 2016. The firm has been dedicated to protecting what's important to their clients for a decade. Sivia has incorporated new planning techniques and problem-solving solutions to help businesses achieve all aspects of their professional and planning goals.St. Louis Small Business Monthly named SBLS one of the "Top 20 Businesses in St. Louis" in 2014 and Todd Sivia was named to the Super Lawyers Rising Stars in Illinois list, in 2015, 2016, and now again in 2017. The firm holds memberships with the Macoupin County, Jersey County and Madison County Bar Associations as well as the Million Dollar Advocates Forum.Todd Sivia is also committed to being an asset to the Metro-East community. He is a long-standing member of Edwardsville Rotary, Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce, National Rifle Association and Scouting.______________________________________________________Sivia Business & Legal Services, P.C. is an asset protection law firm and mainly focusing on general business law, real estate, estate planning, probate, and elder law. Sivia Business & Legal Services, P.C. is committed to quality legal representation at affordable prices. The law firm is located at 217 South Main St., Edwardsville, IL 62025. Also, view the website at www.sivialaw.com.For more information regarding estate planning, child guardianship or living wills please contact Sivia Business & Legal Services, P.C. at (618) 659-4499 or info@sivialaw.com.xxx