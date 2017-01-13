Haiti

-- On February 18, the Haitian Mission Par La Foi is holding their "Raise the Roof" Haitian themed event in the Fort Harrison's Crystal Ballroom. They will be raising funds to put a roof over their orphanage's school.The Haitian Mission Par La Foi is a non-profit organization organized and run by Ms. Marlene Berthelot, Haiti native. They take care of 25 children in their orphanage and educate them in their school in Haiti."While in Florida, I got connected with the Scientology Volunteer Ministers and I knew that our partnership would go a long way," said Ms. Berthelot. "Then I found out about using the Fort Harrison's facilities for a fundraiser for my organization and I just had to take that opportunity."The "Raise the Roof" event will begin with an introduction from Ms. Glendy Goodsell, Executive Director of the Volunteer Ministers of Florida.Brian Ward, President for the Volunteer Ministers, will describe the Volunteer Minister Tools for Life, specifically the section on the Study Technology."The Scientology Tools for Life provides workable solutions to everyday problems. One of those is a technology on how to study, developed by L. Rob Hubbard, Founder of Scientology,"said Mr. Ward. "This information is available on our website at no cost."Ms. Berthelot will talk about the orphanage and her 25 children. She will explain that the school is in need of a roof and encourage the guests to make a donation to put it there.For more information or to attend the event, please call the Scientology Volunteer Minister Center at (727) 467-6965.Since its construction in 1927, the Fort Harrison has been the home for many community events and charitable organizations. The Fort Harrison's current owner, the Church of Scientology, has hosted over 500 community events there since a top-to-bottom restoration in 2009. The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard, and incorporated in 1954. To learn more, visit www.scientology-fso.org.