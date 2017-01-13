Mountain West Financial Hosted 4th Annual Blood Drive

REDLANDS, Calif.
- Jan. 19, 2017
- PRLog
-- Mountain West Financial hosted their 4th
Annual Blood Drive and Bone Marrow Screening on January 12th
. A big thank you to everyone who donated blood as Mountain West Financial had a great turnout donating 31 units and having 6 first time donors. Over the past 4 years, Mountain West Financial has given 144 units of blood. According to the American Red Cross, blood donations help millions of patients as every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood. Although an estimated 38 percent of the U.S. population is eligible to donate blood at any given time, less than 10% of that eligible population actually do each year. To make the journey from "arm to arm," every unit goes through a series of steps and tests to ensure that it is as safe as possible. "Mountain West Financial appreciates the support from our employees for the community blood program. Our donations will go a long way toward replenishing blood supplies and ultimately saving lives," said Linda Cripe, Human Resource Manager at Mountain West Financial, Inc.
Mountain West Financial is headquartered in Redlands, California with 35 locations throughout the Western United States providing FHA, VA, Conventional, USDA, and many Down Payment Assistance Programs. For further information, call (909)793-1500, Toll Free 1-888-793-6470, email info@mwfinc.com
, or visit www.mwfinc.com
. Mountain West Financial, Inc. is licensed by the Department of Business Oversight under the California Residential Mortgage Lending Act. NMLS #164497. For full state licensing, visit http://www.homeowners.mwfinc.com/
state-licensing/
.