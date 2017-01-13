News By Tag
collab9 Receives 2017 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award
FedRAMP Authorized Secure Hosted UC Recognized for Industry Innovation and Quality
In addition to its federal government specialization as the first and only FedRAMP Authorized UCaaS provider (https://www.collab9.com/
Secure Hosted UC
Both public sector and commercial organizations can utilize collab9's secure UC cloud service – which includes voice, unified messaging integrating voicemail and email, video, conferencing, instant messaging and presence, customer care applications, integration with Microsoft O365, Skype for Business, and Gmail, and E911 functionality. Mobility and collaboration benefits provide users with increased productivity, newer technology, cost-savings, and flexibility that cloud technology brings. Additionally, collab9's data center infrastructure meets the NIST 800-53 standards for Federal state and local government (https://www.collab9.com/
"It gives me great pleasure to recognize collab9 with a Product of the Year Award for 2017. I have always been impressed with their commitment to excellence and innovation,"
"We're excited to receive an INTERNET TELEPHONYProduct of the Year award for our FedRAMP Authorized secure hosted UC solution," said Kevin Schatzle, CEO, collab9. "The award, along with our recent accomplishments in the government sector, further validates our ability to provide federal, state, and local agencies with an enterprise-class solution whose infrastructure meets the security, capacity, and performance requirements that customers demand."
About collab9:
collab9 (http://www.collab9.com) is a FedRAMP (http://www.collab9.com/
Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.
Contact
Angela Tuzzo
***@mrb-pr.com
