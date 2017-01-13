 
Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
19181716151413


collab9 Receives 2017 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award

FedRAMP Authorized Secure Hosted UC Recognized for Industry Innovation and Quality
 
 
LOS ANGELES - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- collab9 (http://www.collab9.com), the first and only FedRAMPSM (https://www.collab9.com/fedramp) Authorized Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) (https://www.collab9.com/ucaas-unified-communications-as-a-service) provider, today announced that TMC (http://www.tmcnet.com), a global, integrated media company, named its secure Unified Communications (UC) solution a recipient of a 2017 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award. The awards recognize the most innovative and highest quality IP communications brought to market, or updated, in the past year.

In addition to its federal government specialization as the first and only FedRAMP Authorized UCaaS provider (https://www.collab9.com/news/fedramp-authorizes-first-cloud-provider-for-voice-and-collaboration), collab9 was also awarded a 10-year NASPO ValuePoint Cloud Solutions contract (https://www.collab9.com/news/collab9-awarded-10-year-naspo-valuepoint-cloud-solutions-contract) from the State of Utah in this past year. This allows collab9, and its comprehensive distribution channel of service providers, Value Added Resellers (VARs), and prime contractors, to sell its cloud service to U.S. state and local governments (including individual departments, agencies, institutions), higher education, and political subdivisions (i.e. colleges, school districts, counties, cities, etc.).

Secure Hosted UC

Both public sector and commercial organizations can utilize collab9's secure UC cloud service – which includes voice, unified messaging integrating voicemail and email, video, conferencing, instant messaging and presence, customer care applications, integration with Microsoft O365, Skype for Business, and Gmail, and E911 functionality. Mobility and collaboration benefits provide users with increased productivity, newer technology, cost-savings, and flexibility that cloud technology brings. Additionally, collab9's data center infrastructure meets the NIST 800-53 standards for Federal state and local government (https://www.collab9.com/cloud-for-state-agencies) security requirements, which also has carryover benefit to industries facing security compliance regulation, such as healthcare, financial services, and education.

"It gives me great pleasure to recognize collab9 with a Product of the Year Award for 2017. I have always been impressed with their commitment to excellence and innovation," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "In the opinion of our distinguished judges, collab9's FedRAMP Authorized secure hosted UC has proven to be among the best IP communications solutions available on the market. I look forward to continued innovation from the company."

"We're excited to receive an INTERNET TELEPHONYProduct of the Year award for our FedRAMP Authorized secure hosted UC solution," said Kevin Schatzle, CEO, collab9. "The award, along with our recent accomplishments in the government sector, further validates our ability to provide federal, state, and local agencies with an enterprise-class solution whose infrastructure meets the security, capacity, and performance requirements that customers demand."

About collab9:

collab9 (http://www.collab9.com) is a FedRAMP (http://www.collab9.com/fedramp) Authorized Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) provider catering to federal, state, and local government with infrastructure that meets NIST 800-53 security requirements. This user-based subscription model integrates voice, video and web conferencing, messaging, mobility, and customer care services. For more information, visit: www.collab9.com; follow @collab9 (https://twitter.com/collab9) on Twitter.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

