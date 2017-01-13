News By Tag
Nationally renowned Author Georgia Woodbine joins NY State's largest African American Chamber
The Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, Inc. and its member network will benefit substantially from nationally renowned Author Georgia Woodbine's passion, wisdom, knowledge and the tremendous body of work.
Georgia Woodbine's new book Total B.S (Body & Soul) is now available for purchase.
The book that will help you get in the best shape of your life: Total B.S (Body & Soul) In this book, Georgia Woodbine delivers a refreshing approach on basic principles to improve your overall quality of life.
She shares proven self-discipline techniques for a healthier lifestyle including: meditation, changing your diet, balancing your life, keeping healthy habits and the power of positive thinking.
This system is proven, clear-cut and compelling. Get ready to embark on this life-changing journey and discover empowering techniques to get the body you want and attract positive circumstances, events, and people into your life. Once you learn how to align your mind, body and soul to vibrate at higher energy frequency levels you can essentially change anything in your life.
Experience more joy as you learn to create the lifestyle you want while getting fit, feeling good and finding balance and inner peace. Learn groundbreaking methods to: Keep yourself motivated to lose weight, retrain your thought patterns to get results, gain inner peace through meditation and improve your overall health and lifestyle.
"The Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, Inc. and its member network will benefit substantially from nationally renowned Author Georgia Woodbine's passion, wisdom, knowledge and the tremendous body of work she has produced in the form of books, cds, audios, workshops, seminars, keynotes, and lecture series." Phil Andrews, President
Visit LIAACC online at http://www.liaacc.org
About The Author
Sparking an inspirational phenomenon wherever she goes, lifestyle and transformation coach Georgia Woodbine shares her strategies for success. Widely known as a dynamic and entertaining speaker and a highly sought after trainer, she has helped to motivate and inspire an entire generation. She has been a guest speaker at The Learning Annex, Jacob Javits Convention Center, 98.7Kiss FM, Sirius Radio XM, and featured in Daily News, Rolling Out Magazine, The Journal News and Amsterdam News. She has authored several books, including: How To Make Big Bucks Without Selling Your Soul, Jewels of Inspiration and Reflections, How To Choose Your Career Path, How to Attract the Right Man into Your Life, Minute of Motivation, and has produced cutting-edge informational audio programs and workbooks, including: Make it Happen, Live By Your Design and How to Write the Book Inside You. She developed a curriculum based on her book How to Choose Your Career Path: Charting Your Success, and lectured at numerous school districts and colleges to help prepare students with employment tools and life skills. In love with life, she enjoys being an empowerment advocate for others to find their true purpose. She continues to capture her audiences with her message of hope, inspiration and the power of intention.
GEORGIA WOODBINE SPEAKING TOPICS
PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT
· Ordinary to Extraordinary:
· The Power of Ingenuity
· The Medicine of Positive Thinking
· Master the Art of Goal Setting and Planning
· My True Story, Recovering from Setback
HEALTH & WELLNESS
· Health and Wellness for Life
· Turn the Stress Off
· The Balancing Act (Mind, Body, Soul)
· Staying Healthy and Fit
RELATIONSHIPS
· Love, Relationships and Dating
· Healing for Happiness
· Cultivating Self Love
· Trimming Your Alter Ego
CAREER
· Strategies to Maximize Your Career Success
· Finding Your Life's Purpose
· Networking is Making Connections
· Work Life and Balance
TARGET
· Leadership Conferences & Seminars
· Women Organizations & Associations
· Professional Continuation Education
· Health & Wellness Empowerment Retreats
· Colleges & Universities
· Small Businesses
· Entrepreneurs
· Corporations
· Churches
Welcome all journalists – News, Television, Reviews, Feature Writing, Entertainment, Columnist, Bloggers, Education, Business, Health and Wellness, Personal Development
For information about her next book signing, review copies, or interviews please contact PA Public Relations at 914-779-4355 or email us at gwoodbine@yahoo.com Visit http://www.georgiawoodbine.com
Contact
PA Public Relations Company
***@gmail.com
End
