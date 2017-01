Nationally renowned Author Georgia Woodbine joins NY State's largest African American Chamber

The Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, Inc. and its member network will benefit substantially from nationally renowned Author Georgia Woodbine's passion, wisdom, knowledge and the tremendous body of work.

Author Georgia Woodbine

Contact

PA Public Relations Company

***@gmail.com PA Public Relations Company

End

-- Westchester, NY – Nationally renowned Author Georgia Woodbine joins New York State's largest African American Chamber of Commerce – Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, Inc. In addition to Georgia Woodbine joining the chamber she will serve as keynote for LIAACC'S March 2017 Women's History Month Program celebrating "Women Who Shine".Georgia Woodbine's new book Total B.S (Body & Soul) is now available for purchase.The book that will help you get in the best shape of your life: Total B.S (Body & Soul) In this book, Georgia Woodbine delivers a refreshing approach on basic principles to improve your overall quality of life.She shares proven self-discipline techniques for a healthier lifestyle including: meditation, changing your diet, balancing your life, keeping healthy habits and the power of positive thinking.This system is proven, clear-cut and compelling. Get ready to embark on this life-changing journey and discover empowering techniques to get the body you want and attract positive circumstances, events, and people into your life. Once you learn how to align your mind, body and soul to vibrate at higher energy frequency levels you can essentially change anything in your life.Experience more joy as you learn to create the lifestyle you want while getting fit, feeling good and finding balance and inner peace. Learn groundbreaking methods to: Keep yourself motivated to lose weight, retrain your thought patterns to get results, gain inner peace through meditation and improve your overall health and lifestyle."The Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, Inc. and its member network will benefit substantially from nationally renowned Author Georgia Woodbine's passion, wisdom, knowledge and the tremendous body of work she has produced in the form of books, cds, audios, workshops, seminars, keynotes, and lecture series." Phil Andrews, PresidentVisit LIAACC online at http://www.liaacc.org About The AuthorSparking an inspirational phenomenon wherever she goes, lifestyle and transformation coach Georgia Woodbine shares her strategies for success. Widely known as a dynamic and entertaining speaker and a highly sought after trainer, she has helped to motivate and inspire an entire generation. She has been a guest speaker at The Learning Annex, Jacob Javits Convention Center, 98.7Kiss FM, Sirius Radio XM, and featured in Daily News, Rolling Out Magazine, The Journal News and Amsterdam News. She has authored several books, including:, and has produced cutting-edge informational audio programs and workbooks, including:and. She developed a curriculum based on her book, and lectured at numerous school districts and colleges to help prepare students with employment tools and life skills. In love with life, she enjoys being an empowerment advocate for others to find their true purpose. She continues to capture her audiences with her message of hope, inspiration and the power of intention.GEORGIA WOODBINE SPEAKING TOPICS· Ordinary to Extraordinary:Lifestyle Makeover· The Power of Ingenuity· The Medicine of Positive Thinking· Master the Art of Goal Setting and Planning· My True Story, Recovering from Setback· Health and Wellness for Life· Turn the Stress Off· The Balancing Act (Mind, Body, Soul)· Staying Healthy and Fit· Love, Relationships and Dating· Healing for Happiness· Cultivating Self Love· Trimming Your Alter Ego· Strategies to Maximize Your Career Success· Finding Your Life's Purpose· Networking is Making Connections· Work Life and Balance· Leadership Conferences & Seminars· Women Organizations & Associations· Professional Continuation Education· Health & Wellness Empowerment Retreats· Colleges & Universities· Small Businesses· Entrepreneurs· Corporations· ChurchesWelcome all journalists – News, Television, Reviews, Feature Writing, Entertainment, Columnist, Bloggers, Education, Business, Health and Wellness, Personal DevelopmentFor information about her next book signing, review copies, or interviews please contact PA Public Relations at 914-779-4355 or email us at gwoodbine@yahoo.com Visit http://www.georgiawoodbine.com