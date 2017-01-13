 
News By Tag
* Georgia Woodbine, Books
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Manhattan
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
19181716151413


Nationally renowned Author Georgia Woodbine joins NY State's largest African American Chamber

The Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, Inc. and its member network will benefit substantially from nationally renowned Author Georgia Woodbine's passion, wisdom, knowledge and the tremendous body of work.
 
 
Author Georgia Woodbine
Author Georgia Woodbine
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Georgia Woodbine, Books

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* Manhattan - New York - US

MANHATTAN, N.Y. - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Westchester, NY – Nationally renowned Author Georgia Woodbine joins New York State's largest African American Chamber of Commerce – Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, Inc. In addition to Georgia Woodbine joining the chamber she will serve as keynote for LIAACC'S March 2017 Women's History Month Program celebrating "Women Who Shine".


Georgia Woodbine's new book Total B.S (Body & Soul) is now available for purchase.

The book that will help you get in the best shape of your life: Total B.S (Body & Soul) In this book, Georgia Woodbine delivers a refreshing approach on basic principles to improve your overall quality of life.

She shares proven self-discipline techniques for a healthier lifestyle including: meditation, changing your diet, balancing your life, keeping healthy habits and the power of positive thinking.

This system is proven, clear-cut and compelling. Get ready to embark on this life-changing journey and discover empowering techniques to get the body you want and attract positive circumstances, events, and people into your life. Once you learn how to align your mind, body and soul to vibrate at higher energy frequency levels you can essentially change anything in your life.

Experience more joy as you learn to create the lifestyle you want while getting fit, feeling good and finding balance and inner peace.  Learn groundbreaking methods to: Keep yourself motivated to lose weight, retrain your thought patterns to get results, gain inner peace through meditation and improve your overall health and lifestyle.

"The Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, Inc. and its member network will benefit substantially from nationally renowned Author Georgia Woodbine's passion, wisdom, knowledge and the tremendous body of work she has produced in the form of books, cds, audios, workshops, seminars, keynotes, and lecture series."  Phil Andrews, President

Visit LIAACC online at http://www.liaacc.org

About The Author

Sparking an inspirational phenomenon wherever she goes, lifestyle and transformation coach Georgia Woodbine shares her strategies for success. Widely known as a dynamic and entertaining speaker and a highly sought after trainer, she has helped to motivate and inspire an entire generation.  She has been a guest speaker at The Learning Annex, Jacob Javits Convention Center, 98.7Kiss FM, Sirius Radio XM, and featured in Daily News, Rolling Out Magazine, The Journal News and Amsterdam News. She has authored several books, including: How To Make Big Bucks Without Selling Your Soul, Jewels of Inspiration and Reflections, How To Choose Your Career Path, How to Attract the Right Man into Your Life, Minute of Motivation, and has produced cutting-edge informational audio programs and workbooks, including: Make it Happen, Live By Your Design and How to Write the Book Inside You. She developed a curriculum based on her book How to Choose Your Career Path: Charting Your Success, and lectured at numerous school districts and colleges to help prepare students with employment tools and life skills. In love with life, she enjoys being an empowerment advocate for others to find their true purpose. She continues to capture her audiences with her message of hope, inspiration and the power of intention.

GEORGIA WOODBINE SPEAKING TOPICS

PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT

·         Ordinary to Extraordinary: Lifestyle Makeover

·         The Power of Ingenuity

·         The Medicine of Positive Thinking

·         Master the Art of Goal Setting and Planning

·         My True Story, Recovering from Setback

HEALTH & WELLNESS

·         Health and Wellness for Life

·         Turn the Stress Off

·         The Balancing Act (Mind, Body, Soul)

·         Staying Healthy and Fit

RELATIONSHIPS

·         Love, Relationships and Dating

·         Healing for Happiness

·         Cultivating Self Love

·         Trimming Your Alter Ego

CAREER

·         Strategies to Maximize Your Career Success

·         Finding Your Life's Purpose

·         Networking is Making Connections

·         Work Life and Balance

TARGET

·         Leadership Conferences & Seminars

·         Women Organizations & Associations

·         Professional Continuation Education

·         Health & Wellness Empowerment Retreats

·         Colleges & Universities

·         Small Businesses

·         Entrepreneurs

·         Corporations

·         Churches

Welcome all journalists – News, Television, Reviews, Feature Writing, Entertainment, Columnist, Bloggers, Education, Business, Health and Wellness, Personal Development

For information about her next book signing, review copies, or interviews please contact PA Public Relations at 914-779-4355 or email us at gwoodbine@yahoo.com  Visit http://www.georgiawoodbine.com

Contact
PA Public Relations Company
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Georgia Woodbine, Books
Industry:Books
Location:Manhattan - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PA Public Relations Company News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share