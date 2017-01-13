News By Tag
Summer holidays in beautiful Rhodes, Greece
Located on the beautiful beach of Ixia, on the island of Rhodes, Greece, the charming Amathus Beach hotel offers well heeled travelers everything they could possibly wish for in terms of a picture perfect summer vacation. Offering sweeping uninterrupted views over the dazzling Aegean Sea, this waterfront beach hotel offers the most idyllic venue holidays.With a choice of 28 hillside bungalows, 31 spacious family and romantic suites and 249 luxury rooms, the property provides remarkable accommodations be they for a family breaks, couples on their honeymoon or corporate travelers. Pristine and incredibly well conceived, each and every accommodation reflects the grandeur of its natural surroundings whilst providing a wealth of in-room facilities that the discerning global traveler has come to expect.
Also offering a luxurious range of facilities for guests to enjoy while they relax, the property aims to make vacations as relaxing as possible. Case in point: the Amathus spa and wellness centre which ensures that guests receive the ultimate pampering experience within its 1300 square meters of pure indulgence where guests are invited to awaken their senses with meticulously formulated hydro-therapy practices, Pevonia spa treatments, mud wraps and hot stone spa massages, to name but a few of the treatments and therapies that are available.
Also conceived very much with couples in mind, the Amathus luxury beach hotel in Rhodes (http://www.amathusrhodes.com/
