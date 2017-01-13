 
News By Tag
* Rhodes
* weddings in Rhodes
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Athens
  Athens
  Greece
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
19181716151413


Summer holidays in beautiful Rhodes, Greece

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Rhodes
weddings in Rhodes

Industry:
Travel

Location:
Athens - Athens - Greece

ATHENS, Greece - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Providing guests with a tranquil luxurious sanctuary for memorable vacations, the Amathus Beach hotel on the island of Rhodes, Greece, offers all types of travelers a quintessential exclusive beachfront experience complete with an abundance of wonderful amenities and services.

Located on the beautiful beach of Ixia, on the island of Rhodes, Greece, the charming Amathus Beach hotel offers well heeled travelers everything they could possibly wish for in terms of a picture perfect summer vacation. Offering sweeping uninterrupted views over the dazzling Aegean Sea, this waterfront beach hotel offers the most idyllic venue holidays.With a choice of 28 hillside bungalows, 31 spacious family and romantic suites and 249 luxury rooms, the property provides remarkable accommodations be they for a family breaks, couples on their honeymoon or corporate travelers. Pristine and incredibly well conceived, each and every accommodation reflects the grandeur of its natural surroundings whilst providing a wealth of in-room facilities that the discerning global traveler has come to expect.

Also offering a luxurious range of facilities for guests to enjoy while they relax, the property aims to make vacations as relaxing as possible. Case in point: the Amathus spa and wellness centre which ensures that guests receive the ultimate pampering experience within its 1300 square meters of pure indulgence where guests are invited to awaken their senses with meticulously formulated hydro-therapy practices, Pevonia spa treatments, mud wraps and hot stone spa massages, to name but a few of the treatments and therapies that are available.

Also conceived very much with couples in mind, the Amathus luxury beach hotel in Rhodes (http://www.amathusrhodes.com/), Greece, is the ultimate honeymoon hotel whose sole objective is to welcomes couples to enjoy a fairy-tale honeymoon upon the island's balmy shores. Offering luxury accommodation in Rhodes which is perfect for amorous honeymooners, couples can nuzzle in the calm environs of a luxury sea view suite, enjoy delectable dining under star kissed skies, escape into the pampering world of the spa and or take long walks along the beach accompanied by out of this world sunsets. Also specializing in weddings in Rhodes, the Amathus Beach hotel can provide advice on honeymoon planning, organize wedding receptions and ceremonies as well as coordinating all events and arrangements.
End
Source:Amathus Beach Hotel
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Rhodes, weddings in Rhodes
Industry:Travel
Location:Athens - Athens - Greece
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Mozaik PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share