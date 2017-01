Leading New York Furniture Design Company Opens New Showroom in Manhattan Design District

To Serve Both Wholesale and Retail Clientele For The First Time

-- Internationally acclaimed furniture design company, Bungalow 5, will open the doors to its new 5,000 sq. ft. retail store and wholesale showroom in New York in February. The transition to the Gramercy neighborhood, a prominent Manhattan design district, mirrors the fresh changes within the company.Partner Luca Rensi says, "New York City serves as a major center for the interior design industry. With its enormous audience of interior designers and retailers, it's a great place for us to open a showroom to not only display our collections, but to try out new concepts.""The Gramercy neighborhood offers a unique opportunity to attract not only wholesale clients but also retail clients — something we have not explored in the New York area until now." ­He continues, "We are thrilled at the prospect of putting the full collection of our products before the end consumer, not just to show them the breadth of our collection, but also to demonstrate how to incorporate Bungalow 5 products into beautify created rooms."ABOUT BUNGALOW 5Bungalow 5 is a leading New York-based furniture and home-goods company known for its trend setting color, craft, and modern design. Inspired by history, made for today, always reaching for the future, the aesthetic is rooted in a constant passion for bringing a modern perspective to classic luxury. Bungalow 5 products are available both domestically and internationally in boutiques, furniture retailers and online.BUNGALOW 5 NEW YORKAddress: 45 E 20th St, New York, NY 10003Contact: Phone 212.947.1500 | Fax 212.947.1510Store Hours: Monday through Friday | 10:00 AM to 6:00 PMVisit http://www.bungalow5.com for detailsArtwork: Professional photography of founders, product and lifestyle is available95 Mayhill Street, Suite 5 | Saddle Brook, NJ, 07663T 201.405.1800 | F 201.405.1888 |