 
News By Tag
* Furniture
* Home Decor
* Design
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Home
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Manhattan
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
20191817161514

Leading New York Furniture Design Company Opens New Showroom in Manhattan Design District

To Serve Both Wholesale and Retail Clientele For The First Time
 
 
New York City Showroom
New York City Showroom
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Furniture
* Home Decor
* Design

Industry:
* Home

Location:
* Manhattan - New York - US

MANHATTAN, N.Y. - Jan. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Internationally acclaimed furniture design company, Bungalow 5, will open the doors to its new 5,000 sq. ft. retail store and wholesale showroom in New York in February. The transition to the Gramercy neighborhood, a prominent Manhattan design district, mirrors the fresh changes within the company.

Partner Luca Rensi says, "New York City serves as a major center for the interior design industry. With its enormous audience of interior designers and retailers, it's a great place for us to open a showroom to not only display our collections, but to try out new concepts."

"The Gramercy neighborhood offers a unique opportunity to attract not only wholesale clients but also retail clients — something we have not explored in the New York area until now." ­He continues, "We are thrilled at the prospect of  putting the full collection of our products before the end consumer, not just to show them the breadth of our collection, but also to demonstrate how to incorporate Bungalow 5 products into beautify created rooms."

ABOUT BUNGALOW 5
Bungalow 5 is a leading New York-based furniture and home-goods company known for its trend setting color, craft, and modern design. Inspired by history, made for today, always reaching for the future, the aesthetic is rooted in a constant passion for bringing a modern perspective to classic luxury. Bungalow 5 products are available both domestically and internationally in boutiques, furniture retailers and online.

BUNGALOW 5 NEW YORK
Address: 45 E 20th St, New York, NY 10003
Contact: Phone 212.947.1500 | Fax 212.947.1510
Store Hours: Monday through Friday | 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM
Visit http://www.bungalow5.com for details

Artwork: Professional photography of founders, product and lifestyle is available
95 Mayhill Street, Suite 5 | Saddle Brook, NJ, 07663
T 201.405.1800 | F 201.405.1888 |

Media Contact
Erin Radue
***@bungalow5.com
End
Source:
Email:***@bungalow5.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Bungalow 5 News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share