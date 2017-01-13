News By Tag
* Remodeling Business Consultant
* Construction Business Coach
* Remodeling Business Practices
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Remodelers and Custom Home Builders Learn Best Business Practices
The Aspire Institute and the Builders' Exchange of Santa Clara County host one-day advanced business training in Santa Cruz California February 28
The workshop will address key areas in the professional builder's business including how different business models affect profitability, differentiating from the competition, attracting the right customers in the digital age as well as finding, hiring and keeping top employees in a challenging hiring market.
"I designed this class to explore how simple, small changes in a contractor's business model can make a substantial difference in how easily profits flow," said Aspire Institute founder and CEO, Ken Brookings.
After attending the workshop, Shawn Anderson, co-owner of Monarch Custom Homes and First Vice President of the North Idaho Building Contractors Association, said, "They gave us a lot of information that helped solve questions that my husband and I have been asking ourselves for years. It helped us step back and pay attention to the important part of the business that none of us take the time to pay attention to. It was invaluable."
The workshop will be held at the Chaminade Resort & Spa on February 28 from 10:00 am to 4:30 pm. The normal price is $295 per company for all owners, spouses and senior managers. On behalf of the Builders' Exchange of Santa Clara County (BXSCCO), a limited number of scholarships are available on a first-come, first-served basis. To learn more or reserve seats visit www.AspireWorkshop.com, or call The Aspire Institute at 888-252-8998.
MORE: For over 20 years the Aspire Institute has been helping the owners and leaders of small businesses achieve new levels of success. We focus on helping those who are expert in their craft become equally powerful as professional business operators.
Contact
Mitchell Fullerton
208/ 597-7933
***@theaspireinstitute.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse