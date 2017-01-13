 
News By Tag
* Remodeling Business Consultant
* Construction Business Coach
* Remodeling Business Practices
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Sandpoint
  Idaho
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
19181716151413

Remodelers and Custom Home Builders Learn Best Business Practices

The Aspire Institute and the Builders' Exchange of Santa Clara County host one-day advanced business training in Santa Cruz California February 28
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Remodeling Business Consultant
Construction Business Coach
Remodeling Business Practices

Industry:
Construction

Location:
Sandpoint - Idaho - US

Subject:
Events

SANDPOINT, Idaho - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- The Builders' Exchange of Santa Clara County has teamed with leading building-industry business educator, The Aspire Institute, to present a one-day, advanced business practices workshop for professional remodelers and custom home builders on February 28 in Santa Cruz, California. "Where Does Profit Really Come From?" is the only workshop of its kind, helping professional builders shape their business models to maximize profits without raising prices or revenue and without cutting expenses.

The workshop will address key areas in the professional builder's business including how different business models affect profitability, differentiating from the competition, attracting the right customers in the digital age as well as finding, hiring and keeping top employees in a challenging hiring market.

"I designed this class to explore how simple, small changes in a contractor's business model can make a substantial difference in how easily profits flow," said Aspire Institute founder and CEO, Ken Brookings.

After attending the workshop, Shawn Anderson, co-owner of Monarch Custom Homes and First Vice President of the North Idaho Building Contractors Association, said, "They gave us a lot of information that helped solve questions that my husband and I have been asking ourselves for years. It helped us step back and pay attention to the important part of the business that none of us take the time to pay attention to. It was invaluable."

The workshop will be held at the Chaminade Resort & Spa on February 28 from 10:00 am to 4:30 pm. The normal price is $295 per company for all owners, spouses and senior managers. On behalf of the Builders' Exchange of Santa Clara County (BXSCCO), a limited number of scholarships are available on a first-come, first-served basis. To learn more or reserve seats visit www.AspireWorkshop.com, or call The Aspire Institute at 888-252-8998.

MORE: For over 20 years the Aspire Institute has been helping the owners and leaders of small businesses achieve new levels of success. We focus on helping those who are expert in their craft become equally powerful as professional business operators.

Contact
Mitchell Fullerton
208/ 597-7933
***@theaspireinstitute.com
End
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share