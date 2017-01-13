News By Tag
FifthEstate signs Bob McKnight to cover Florida and national politics
Bob McKnight's Florida Political Commentary is one of the most influential blogs covering Florida politics
Mr. Taylor said, "Senator McKnight is one of the most influential and popular independent bloggers on Florida and national politics, and a familiar public figure from his frequent television appearances as a guest analyst on local and national politics. His range of content from predicting the killing of Osama Bin Laden in his Blog and on live ABC Television to his refreshingly candid political assessments will be welcomed by our sponsors and readers."
About Bob McKnight
Mr. McKnight is a former Florida State Senator and Representative from South Florida during the '70's and '80's, and the published author of many books, articles, and political op-eds. His platforms have included national television, radio, newspapers, periodicals, and social media. His first blog was started in 2007 as a promotion for his first nationally acclaimed book, The Golden Years...The Florida Legislature, '70's and '80's. A Reflection on Campaigns and Public Service(Sentinel Press). His current blog, Bob McKnight's Florida Political Commentary can be found at: www.flpoliticalcommentary.com.
About FifthEstate:
FifthEstate (www.fifthestate.com) is an open media collective featuring original content and viewpoints of people from around the world from all walks of life. The site includes localized sections for news, as well as categories for business, sports, technology, science, life, and arts & entertainment. FifthEstate is the global, but local, alternative to the censorship and biases of big media corporations. And FifthEstate's common, localized platform makes it easy for users to find unique and relevant content. FifthEstate is headquartered in Dallas, TX, and all data is hosted in the United States in order to take advantage of strong free speech and confidentiality protections available here. For more information see our About Page at https://fifthestate.com/#/
