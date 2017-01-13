 
News By Tag
* Media
* Social Media
* FifthEstate
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Media
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dallas
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
19181716151413

FifthEstate signs Bob McKnight to cover Florida and national politics

Bob McKnight's Florida Political Commentary is one of the most influential blogs covering Florida politics
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Media
Social Media
FifthEstate

Industry:
Media

Location:
Dallas - Texas - US

Subject:
Partnerships

DALLAS - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- LF Taylor, CEO of FifthEstate, announced today that its global platform has signed Bob McKnight to be a featured commentator covering Florida and US national politics.

Mr. Taylor said, "Senator McKnight is one of the most influential and popular independent bloggers on Florida and national politics, and a familiar public figure from his frequent television appearances as a guest analyst on local and national politics.  His range of content from predicting the killing of Osama Bin Laden in his Blog and on live ABC Television to his refreshingly candid political assessments will be welcomed by our sponsors and readers."

About Bob McKnight

Mr. McKnight is a former Florida State Senator and Representative from South Florida during the '70's and '80's, and the published author of many books, articles, and political op-eds.  His platforms have included national television, radio, newspapers, periodicals, and social media.  His first blog was started in 2007 as a promotion for his first nationally acclaimed book, The Golden Years...The Florida Legislature, '70's and '80's.  A Reflection on Campaigns and Public Service(Sentinel Press).  His current blog, Bob McKnight's Florida Political Commentary can be found at: www.flpoliticalcommentary.com.

About FifthEstate:

FifthEstate (www.fifthestate.com) is an open media collective featuring original content and viewpoints of people from around the world from all walks of life. The site includes localized sections for news, as well as categories for business, sports, technology, science, life, and arts & entertainment.  FifthEstate is the global, but local, alternative to the censorship and biases of big media corporations.  And FifthEstate's common, localized platform makes it easy for users to find unique and relevant content.  FifthEstate is headquartered in Dallas, TX, and all data is hosted in the United States in order to take advantage of strong free speech and confidentiality protections available here.  For more information see our About Page at https://fifthestate.com/#/about or contact us at feedback@fifthestate.com.

Contact
LF Taylor
***@fifthestate.com
End
Source:
Email:***@fifthestate.com Email Verified
Tags:Media, Social Media, FifthEstate
Industry:Media
Location:Dallas - Texas - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share