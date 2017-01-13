News By Tag
Bionical Announces Hire of Digital Designer, Dennis Sanchez
Bionical is happy to announce the hire of Dennis Sanchez as digital designer. As a partner to the pharmaceutical industry, Bionical has seen rapid growth over the past year, most recently acquiring clinical research organization, Emas Pharma.
Dennis is based in the Hillsborough, NJ office of Bionical and will provide support to the US team working on MED Select™, an interactive tool that allows healthcare providers to create customized educational content for patients.
"It is a great pleasure to welcome Dennis to Bionical," said Andy Woolf, CEO, US. "He comes with fresh new ideas on how we can advance the digital side of Bionical."
Dennis graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) in Graphic Design, Interactive, Print, and Screen Media at Kean University. He also earned an Associate of Arts (AAS) in Media Arts and Design. Prior to joining Bionical, Dennis worked as a graphic designer for a creative agency in the northern New Jersey area.
About Bionical
Bionical provides high quality solutions to pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and public health companies in the global healthcare industry.
With a mission to improve health outcomes, the services offered at Bionical accelerate product and treatment development and enhance communication and engagement with healthcare professionals and patients. Bionical's services span the product lifecycle and include comparator supply for clinical trials, contract research support, clinical educator services, field sales teams, call center support, recruitment, digital and educational platforms.
Website: http://www.bionical.com
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/
Contact
Melissa DeFreest, Marketing Manager
***@bionical.com
