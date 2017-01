Beer, Pretzels and the Madcap, Misadventured Memoir "Schadenfreude"

Contact

Marque Media

***@marqueemediaandmarketing.com Marque Media

End

-- The first round is on Meet Me Saint Louis asMagazine columnist Rebecca Schuman discusses her hilarious and heartfelt story of teenaged romance turned lifelong obsession.is the German word used to describe the pleasure derived from the suffering of others, andlives up to that meaning.From Angela Merkel to Heidi Klum, the World Cup to Oktoberfest, Germany has a commanding presence on the world stage, and in, Rebecca Schuman relates her personal encounters with the country and people behind it all. After getting dumped by a boyfriend, Schuman packed up a copy of German writer Kafka's "headed off to college and learned just enough German to let her American arrogance shine through on an exchange trip. As an eighteen-year-old vegetarian punk kid with a comically limited command of the language, she was hysterically out of her element. Her series of stumbles and repeat trips eventually gave way to a journey of self-discovery, thanks to her indomitable appetite for self-destruction and remarkably candid sense of humor. Along the way to adulthood, she squatted in abandoned German lofts with environmental activists, received prophetic advice from teenage movie stars, and got a Ph.D. (in German,that almost ruined her life. With wit, panache, a few beers and a heaping dose of comedy, Schuman documents her mishap-filled travels and hilarious German adventures.2:00pm, Sunday, February 12th at Urban Chestnut Brewing Company, 4465 Manchester Ave. in The Grove. The event includes: a presentation by Schuman, beer, UCBC's warm pretzels, audience Q&A, fun German trivia questions with prizes, and a book signing. Copies of SCHADENFREUDE will be for sale at the event. Free parking is available in both UCBC lots and on the street.Advance Tickets are $25 General Admission / $20 for Students (with valid ID) and include: the first round of beer and pretzels. UCBC menus will be available for attendees who wish to start their own tabs and order additional food and beverages.For tickets or more information, go to www.MeetMeStLouis.org "This book is a wild and wonderful ride. Your guide, Rebecca Schuman, is a super-smart and very funny person who writes brilliantly about Germany and Germans (who are not what you think)and being young and insane and life in general and… just read it, OK?"—Dave Barry, Pulitzer Prize winning American author and columnist.