Beer, Pretzels and the Madcap, Misadventured Memoir "Schadenfreude"
From Angela Merkel to Heidi Klum, the World Cup to Oktoberfest, Germany has a commanding presence on the world stage, and in SCHADENFREUDE, A Love Story, Rebecca Schuman relates her personal encounters with the country and people behind it all. After getting dumped by a boyfriend, Schuman packed up a copy of German writer Kafka's "The Next Village," headed off to college and learned just enough German to let her American arrogance shine through on an exchange trip. As an eighteen-year-
2:00pm, Sunday, February 12th at Urban Chestnut Brewing Company, 4465 Manchester Ave. in The Grove. The event includes: a presentation by Schuman, beer, UCBC's warm pretzels, audience Q&A, fun German trivia questions with prizes, and a book signing. Copies of SCHADENFREUDE will be for sale at the event. Free parking is available in both UCBC lots and on the street.
Advance Tickets are $25 General Admission / $20 for Students (with valid ID) and include: the first round of beer and pretzels. UCBC menus will be available for attendees who wish to start their own tabs and order additional food and beverages.
For tickets or more information, go to www.MeetMeStLouis.org
"This book is a wild and wonderful ride. Your guide, Rebecca Schuman, is a super-smart and very funny person who writes brilliantly about Germany and Germans (who are not what you think)
and being young and insane and life in general and… just read it, OK?"
—Dave Barry, Pulitzer Prize winning American author and columnist.
