January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
19181716151413

Spirion Recognized as a Leader in Government Security by GSN Magazine's Homeland Security Awards

Spirion Wins Best Data Security and Loss Management Solution Category
 
 
NEW YORK - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Spirion, the leading provider of sensitive data risk reduction solutions, today announced that the Spirion data platform has been recognized as the best data security/loss management solution for the government sector by GSN Magazine's homeland security awards.

The GSN Magazine Awards are designed to recognize the most innovative, important technologies and strategies by U.S. and international IT and cybersecurity companies, physical security companies and federal, state, county and municipal government agencies. Judging was based on a combination of the following criteria: increase in client organization's security, technological innovation or improvement, filling a recognized government IT security need, and flexibility of solution to meet current and future organizational needs.

"Cybersecurity is a top priority for not only enterprise security professionals facing the challenge of data sprawl, but for the U.S. government as we battle increasing cyberwarfare threats," said Dr. Jo Webber, CEO, Spirion. "Government cyberattack prevention begins with identifying sensitive data (http://www.spirion.com/us/solutions/sensitive-data-discovery) and treating the spread of data in a way that limits the possibility of a data breach of classified and potentially harmful information."

The Spirion data platform was recognized by GSN Magazine due to its ability to reduce an organization's sensitive data footprint and specialization in discovering, classifying and protecting information (PII, PCI, PHI and intellectual property) to reduce data sprawl. The average reduction in sensitive data sprawl with Spirion is 99.5 percent. For example, if Spirion finds information that has been designated as "classified" by a government organization, Spirion will automatically tag the document as "classified" and take the appropriate remediation action – which might lead to quarantining the document. As you would expect, this approach dramatically reduces a company or organization's exposure to a possible breach.

"This award recognizes and validates the public sector's critical need to act on sensitive data protection and achieve measurable data sprawl reduction, which Spirion enables," said Don Codling, former FBI Cyber Division unit chief, and Spirion's newly appointed strategic advisory board member. "I joined the Spirion advisory board because I believe their solution is a necessity as malicious public and government sector cyberattacks, data breaches and loss of millions of PII related personnel records rise globally – and I wouldn't want to manage or audit the IT infrastructure of any government department or agency without it."

About Spirion

Spirion, headquartered in New York City, is the leading provider of data risk reduction solutions to help businesses reduce their sensitive data footprint and proactively minimize the cost and reputational damage that results from cyberattacks. Spirion's data platform, the ninth-generation award-winning solution, helps organizations eliminate the risk of data breaches by discovering, classifying, monitoring and protecting personal information—including PCI, PHI, intellectual property or any data type unique to an organization— stored across the network and cloud. Spirion has thousands of customers, including leading firms in the financial services, insurance, life sciences, healthcare, energy, public sector, retail, transportation, education, manufacturing and media markets. For more information, visit the company at https://www.spirion.com.
