Attorney David Shapiro Comments On Baby Trend Booster Seat Safety Recall
Attorney M.David Shapiro of the Sarasota-based personal injury law firm, Shapiro Goldman Babboni Fernandez and Walsh shared comments on the latest recall from car-safety seat manufacturer Baby Trend.
the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety administration has stated that the child safety seats failed to comply with federal safety standards because the child seats have a center adjuster rivet that may pull through or break if the harness is being used with a child weighing more than 40 lbs. Specifically the seats failed to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 213, "Child Restraint Systems."
However even as Baby Trend moves to comply with the recall, the company is denying that the seats are defective.
Attorney M. David Shapiro of Shapiro Goldman Babboni Fernandez and Walsh had this to say about the recall, "Even in the face of a government finding, companies are reluctant to admit that their products are defective and dangerous," said M. David Shapiro, a Board Certified attorney who handles defective products.
" It really comes down to the civil justice system to effect change and eliminate harmful products. If we allow any impediment to civil actions, we are putting ourselves, and those we hold dear, in peril. " commented Shapiro
About Sarasota Attorney M. David Shapiro: Attorney M. David Shapiro is an AV-rated civil trial lawyer, the highest rating awarded to litigation attorneys. He is also board certified by the Florida Bar. Shapiro is an experienced trial lawyer who has earned the respect of his peers in the legal community. David has successfully litigated civil rights cases involving access to courts and rights under the Rehabilitation Act to the United States Supreme Court. For more than 20 years, Shapiro has practiced exclusively in the area of personal injury and wrongful death in Sarasota, Florida.
