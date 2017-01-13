News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Accumen Hires Senior Healthcare Consultant for Continued Growth of Consulting Practice
Richard Walker brings 30 Years of Experience to Clinical Laboratory Consulting
Walker joins Accumen from Huron Consulting Group, where he served as a Consulting Manager. His accomplishments at Huron include managing an extensive list of client engagements and leading key clinical initiatives that provided value for academic and community hospitals and large healthcare systems. Walker served as a Clinical Laboratory Officer with the U.S. Army for 23 years and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. During his time in the Army, he earned certification in Lean and as a Six Sigma Black Belt and provided laboratory direction and consultation for Army laboratory operations to the Army Surgeon General.
With over 30 years of continuous experience, Walker brings extensive knowledge that will provide value, enhance revenue, reduce costs, and improve quality outcomes to optimize clinical laboratory operations. He has also served as a laboratory manager for a large, four-hospital system in the South where he developed a key quality initiative and managed capital and supply contracts for the system. Walker's level of experience and background are a great match with the current needs and direction of growth at Accumen.
"I am very excited to apply my knowledge and expertise to the consulting practice at Accumen and Chi, which I consider to be the gold standard for laboratory consulting. The commitment of the organization to optimize and transform laboratories as a key component of the healthcare continuum is in solid alignment with my professional goals" says Walker. "We are so pleased to have Richard join the team to further benefit the vision and value beyond the numbers for our clinical laboratory clients," says Jeffrey H. Myers, Vice President, Consulting.
For more information about consulting services at Accumen, visit Accumen.com or ChisolutionsInc.com.
About Accumen-Chi
Accumen and Chi form a leading healthcare transformation company that provides end-to-end services and laboratory solutions in consulting, execution, utilization, and outreach support. We partner with hospital and health system laboratories to set new standards of performance in clinical laboratory management—driving higher quality, patient safety, better service, and unprecedented value. Accumen and Chi deliver results in laboratory operations, outreach, and patient blood management using a proven blueprint, innovative approach, and insight-driven proprietary technology to create healthier labs, healthier hospitals, and ultimately, healthier communities.
Accumen – Accelerating Breakthrough Performance®Find out more at Accumen.com or ChiSolutionsInc.com
Contact
Cindy Judd
***@accumen.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse