North Jersey News Website Expands Coverage of Bergen County's Best Restaurants

Mybergen.com expands coverage of 'best of the best' area restaurants, diners, pubs and more.

Mybergen.com expands regional news coverage in 2017

Contact

Content Manager

***@verizon.net Content Manager

End

-- Since 2009, mybergen.com has been a leading online resource for residents of the greater Bergen County area who are searching for information about local restaurants, regional events, entertainment and more.In response to changes that have taken place in the North Jersey area's media landscape over the past year, mybergen.com has recently expanded its coverage of local news and events in an effort to 'fill the gaps' in local news coverage created by recent newspaper and website media company mergers and acquisitions.This expanded mybergen.com coverage encompass more places to go and things to do, with more info from beyond the borders of Bergen County. This includes coverage of Essex, Hudson and Passaic, New Jersey news, as well coverage of things happening in nearby Rockland and Orange County, New York communities within easy driving distance of Bergen County.With this expanded coverage comes more frequent information about regional restaurants, diners, pubs, food trucks, caterers, etc.with a specific focus on places that have been either voted as the region's best, or highly rated by Zagat's and other credible sources.Click the following link to view recent examples of mybergen.com coverage of award-winning restaurants and other food-related destinations:Mybergen.com also features thousands of pages of local events information, shopping, health, business, kids, home design, real estate and more regional lifestyle news and information. The website is updated daily and offers a free weekly events e-newsletter for opt-in subscribers.