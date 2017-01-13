 
Governor Greitens terminates funding for St. Louis Veteran's Agency

Governor of Missouri terminates all funding to prison reentry program which assist homeless veterans coming out of prison.
 
 
CJM New Logo 2012 (2)
CJM New Logo 2012 (2)
ST. LOUIS - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Less than a week after taking office, Governor Eric Greitens cut the remaining funding of an annual $150,000 state reentry contract with the Criminal Justice Ministry (CJM).  This action not only puts community safety at risk, but inadvertently increases the state deficit.

CJM helps formerly-incarcerated individuals, mostly veterans, become self-sustaining, productive community members.  Each year, CJM provides over 100 individuals and their families with essential services, such as housing, substance and mental health treatment and employment.  Without these services, individuals are twice as likely to reoffend and return to jail or prison, costing the state resources and making communities more dangerous.  Based on a study conducted by the University of Missouri – St. Louis, CJM's services save the state money (saving $2 for every $1 spent) and make our community safer.

Please help us to reinstate this funding and keep our communities safe.  Call Governor Greitens at (573) 751-3222 and ask him to fund the St. Louis Reentry Program.  To find out more about CJM or make donations, please visit our website at www.cjmstlouis.org or call us at (314) 652-8062.

About CJM

The Criminal Justice Ministry (CJM) is a faith-based, 501c3 located at 941 Park Avenue, St. Louis, Mo. 63110 which provides prison reentry services to more than 1500 men and women annually post incarceration as well as support for individuals currently incarcerated. Programs include transitional living programs, adult education/literacy and direct services.

Contact
Aaron M. Laxton
Director of Client Services, CJM
aaronl@cjmstlouis.org
