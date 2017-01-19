News By Tag
33-Year-Old Honored with the President's Lifetime Achievement Award
Children's Learning Foundation announced today that President Barack Obama honored Steve Polgar of Bay Shore, NY with the President's Lifetime Achievement Award.
"Congratulations on receiving the President's Volunteer Service Award, and thank you for helping to address the most pressing needs in your community and our country." "Your volunteer service demonstrates the kind of commitment to your community that moves America a step closer to its great promise." "Thank you for your devotion to service and for doing all you can to shape a better tomorrow for our great Nation." -President Barack Obama
Steve Polgar found a love for volunteering in High School, teaching senior citizens how to use computers. As a Freshman in college he went on to become the founder of Children's Learning Foundation in 2002. After college while working, Mr. Polgar made time to volunteer for American Red Cross, American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, Susan G. Komen Foundation, and other charities. He mainly focused on helping the groups fundraise for their main yearly events. He volunteers his time and uses his large network of contacts to build a stronger nation through community service.
Steve Polgar is an Agent at New York Life in Melville, NY. Outside of his career, he is President and Chair of Children's Learning Foundation and a Board Member and Treasurer of Long Island Atheists. For more information about Steve Polgar, visit https://www.facebook.com/
The President's Volunteer Service Award is a civil award bestowed by the President of the United States. The Lifetime Achievement Award was established to honor volunteers that volunteering at least 4000 hours to charities and nonprofits without any payment or reimbursement. The award can be granted to individuals, families, and organizations located throughout the United States.
Children's Learning Foundation is a 100% volunteer organization with the mission to make learning fun and interactive for students. This is done by funding schools, educational programs, and projects of teachers.
Steve Polgar
607-267-9099
spolgar@ft.newyorklife.com
