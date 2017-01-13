 
Qardio and eClinicalWorks Partner to Deliver Patient Health Monitoring

 
 
SAN FRANCISCO - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Qardio (https://www.getqardio.com) Inc., the award-winning digital health company today announced a partnership with eClinicalWorks, the leading cloud-based electronic health record (EHR) system serving over 125,000 physicians in the USA and abroad.

Through this partnership, Qardio's medically accurate health monitoring devices, QardioArm (https://www.getqardio.com/en/qardioarm-blood-pressure-monitor-iphone-android/), a smart blood pressure monitor and QardioBase (https://www.getqardio.com/en/qardiobase-smart-scale-iphone-android/), a wireless scale and body analyzer, have been integrated onto the eClinicalWorks (http://www.eclinicalworks.com/) platform which includes a EHR portal for the doctors and their patient-facing healow app. This integration allows patients to share their home recorded health data such as blood pressure, weight and heart rate with their health provider seamlessly.

The partnership benefits both doctors using eClinicalWorks system and their patients. Doctors get deeper insights into their patients health while patients save time and cost by reducing routine or unnecessary doctor's visits.

"We are pleased to partner with eClinicalWorks and support their mission to provide tools for their doctors to be able to practice more efficient care while improving cost and patient experience." said Martina Janeckova, VP of Global Outreach at Qardio. "This integration will drive more preventative care with fewer routine visits, something both providers and their patients demand today."

Over 125,000 physicians and 850,000 eClinicalWorks users will be able to seamlessly access and work with data from Qardio's devices, providing feedback on their patient's in-between visits, as the data from authorizing patients will flow automatically to their health records.

Patients with Qardio devices can build a more robust health record, become more active participants in their healthcare and communicate with their medical providers via app notifications, text, voice and email about their health outside the doctor's office.

"eClinicalWorks is proud to partner with Qardio to help patients take control of their health and wellness. Qardio's leading BP cuff and weight scale is linked to healow® mobile app to further improve quality of care and overall healthcare experience. We hope the partnership will further encourage and motivate patients to live healthier lives," said Saurabh Singh, Director of R&D at healow.

For more information on Qardio and Qardio devices, please visit www.getqardio.com. For more information on eClinicalWorks, please visit www.eclinicalworks.com.

About Qardio:

Qardio is a multi award-winning digital health company that combines innovative technology, elegant design and powerful data analytics to create connected health devices you can use anytime, anywhere. Qardio's clinically-validated devices, QardioArm, QardioBase and QardioCore, provide users with award-winning innovative designs and technology that empower consumers, doctors, and healthcare providers and provide simple, actionable insights into heart health. Qardio creates products and services that conform to US quality, safety and security requirements for medical products, while delivering a modern user experience. QardioCore will begin selling in the US after receiving US Food and Drug Administration clearance. Qardio, QardioArm, QardioBase, QardioCore, QardioMD and their respective logos are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Qardio, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks® is a privately held leader in healthcare IT solutions. With more than 125,000 physicians and nurse practitioners using its solutions, customers include ACOs, physician practices, hospitals, community health centers, departments of health, and convenient care clinics. During the past eight years, 14 eClinicalWorks customers have received the prestigious HIMSS Davies Award, honoring excellence in electronic health record implementation. The company is second largest in the country for e-prescribing. Based in Westborough, Mass., eClinicalWorks has additional offices in Austin, New York City, Chicago, California, Georgia, London, India, and Dubai. For more information, please visit www.eclinicalworks.com, Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/eClinicalWorks), Twitter (https://twitter.com/eClinicalWorks) or call 866-888-6929.

Qardio Media Contact

Lucy Donahue

Head of Public Relations

+1 (415) 670-9415

Lucy@getqardio.com

Lucy Donahue,Head of Public Relations
Lucy@getqardio.com
***@getqardio.com
