Qardio and eClinicalWorks Partner to Deliver Patient Health Monitoring
Through this partnership, Qardio's medically accurate health monitoring devices, QardioArm
The partnership benefits both doctors using eClinicalWorks system and their patients. Doctors get deeper insights into their patients health while patients save time and cost by reducing routine or unnecessary doctor's visits.
"We are pleased to partner with eClinicalWorks and support their mission to provide tools for their doctors to be able to practice more efficient care while improving cost and patient experience."
Over 125,000 physicians and 850,000 eClinicalWorks users will be able to seamlessly access and work with data from Qardio's devices, providing feedback on their patient's in-between visits, as the data from authorizing patients will flow automatically to their health records.
Patients with Qardio devices can build a more robust health record, become more active participants in their healthcare and communicate with their medical providers via app notifications, text, voice and email about their health outside the doctor's office.
"eClinicalWorks is proud to partner with Qardio to help patients take control of their health and wellness. Qardio's leading BP cuff and weight scale is linked to healow® mobile app to further improve quality of care and overall healthcare experience. We hope the partnership will further encourage and motivate patients to live healthier lives," said Saurabh Singh, Director of R&D at healow.
For more information on Qardio and Qardio devices, please visit www.getqardio.com. For more information on eClinicalWorks, please visit www.eclinicalworks.com.
About Qardio:
Qardio is a multi award-winning digital health company that combines innovative technology, elegant design and powerful data analytics to create connected health devices you can use anytime, anywhere. Qardio's clinically-validated devices, QardioArm, QardioBase and QardioCore, provide users with award-winning innovative designs and technology that empower consumers, doctors, and healthcare providers and provide simple, actionable insights into heart health. Qardio creates products and services that conform to US quality, safety and security requirements for medical products, while delivering a modern user experience. QardioCore will begin selling in the US after receiving US Food and Drug Administration clearance. Qardio, QardioArm, QardioBase, QardioCore, QardioMD and their respective logos are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Qardio, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.
About eClinicalWorks
eClinicalWorks®
Qardio Media Contact
Lucy Donahue
Head of Public Relations
+1 (415) 670-9415
Lucy@getqardio.com
