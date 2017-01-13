News By Tag
Sysco Software Becomes a Microsoft Authorized Education Partner
Sysco earns distinction through commitment to academic customers.
The AEP program is designed to train participating resellers on Microsoft's Academic licensing, authorize them to purchase and resell Microsoft Academic licenses, and demonstrate to potential customers that they are approved and knowledgeable academic partners.
"This Microsoft AEP authorization shows our commitment and specialism in the academic IT marketplace and demonstrates our knowledge of Microsoft and its academic products," said Charlie Donnelly, Managing Director.
"By becoming AEPs, partners show themselves to be committed and trained in providing discounted Microsoft academic products to the education market," said Anthony Salcito, Vice President of Education for Microsoft Corp.'s Worldwide Public Sector. "This authorization, along with our other education partner initiatives, gives our partners recognition of their areas of expertise and our academic customers the confidence that they are buying from academic IT specialists."
The Microsoft AEP Program is designed to authorize and equip organizations that deliver academic products and services through the Microsoft platform with the training, resources and support they need to provide their customers with superior experiences and outcomes.
Established in 1980 in Dublin, Sysco employs over 70 people in Ireland and delivers service and support from our offices in Dublin and Belfast. Sysco brought Microsoft Dynamics to Ireland, and has the largest client base (over 300 client installations)
