 
News By Tag
* MICROSOFT
* Education
* Ireland
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Dublin 2
  Dublin
  Ireland
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
19181716151413

Sysco Software Becomes a Microsoft Authorized Education Partner

Sysco earns distinction through commitment to academic customers.
 
 
Sysco Software Solutions a Microsoft AEP Authorized Education Partner
Sysco Software Solutions a Microsoft AEP Authorized Education Partner
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* MICROSOFT
* Education
* Ireland

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Dublin 2 - Dublin - Ireland

Subject:
* Awards

DUBLIN 2, Ireland - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Sysco Software, today announced it has become a Microsoft Authorized Education Partner (AEP), demonstrating its ability to meet Microsoft academic customers' evolving needs in today's dynamic business environment. To earn a Microsoft AEP authorization, partners must complete a test to prove their level of academic licensing and market expertise.

The AEP program is designed to train participating resellers on Microsoft's Academic licensing, authorize them to purchase and resell Microsoft Academic licenses, and demonstrate to potential customers that they are approved and knowledgeable academic partners.

"This Microsoft AEP authorization shows our commitment and specialism in the academic IT marketplace and demonstrates our knowledge of Microsoft and its academic products," said Charlie Donnelly, Managing Director.

"By becoming AEPs, partners show themselves to be committed and trained in providing discounted Microsoft academic products to the education market," said Anthony Salcito, Vice President of Education for Microsoft Corp.'s Worldwide Public Sector. "This authorization, along with our other education partner initiatives, gives our partners recognition of their areas of expertise and our academic customers the confidence that they are buying from academic IT specialists."

The Microsoft AEP Program is designed to authorize and equip organizations that deliver academic products and services through the Microsoft platform with the training, resources and support they need to provide their customers with superior experiences and outcomes.

Established in 1980 in Dublin, Sysco employs over 70 people in Ireland and delivers service and support from our offices in Dublin and Belfast. Sysco brought Microsoft Dynamics to Ireland, and has the largest client base (over 300 client installations). Over the years, we have continuously enhanced our product range, upgraded our skills, and expanded our partner network and geographic reach, in order to give our clients the highest possible level of service.

Sysco Software Solutions http://www.sysco-software.com is a long standing member of the Microsoft Partner Network, with Gold competencies for ERP, CRM and Cloud Platform. Sysco is a member of the Microsoft President's Club for Dynamics.

For more information, press only:
Emer Kenny, 01-6768900, ekenny@sysco.ie
David Reid, 0044 2885509050, dreid@sysco-software.com

Contact
David Reid
***@sysco-software.com
End
Source:
Email:***@sysco-software.com Email Verified
Tags:MICROSOFT, Education, Ireland
Industry:Education
Location:Dublin 2 - Dublin - Ireland
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Sysco Software Solutions News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share