Exhibit Systems Adds Peter Jordan as Designer
New designer brings broad experience in creating trade show exhibits and displays that draw visitors, stimulate interaction and create relationships
Jordan designs exhibits that draw visitors and stimulate interaction, the bases of effective trade show marketing. His processes incorporate drawings, creating custom components, and fashioning layouts that stand out from the crowd. He comes to Exhibit Systems from Triad Creative Group, where he worked five years as a designer on trade show, marketing and museum projects.
Jordan brings a practiced eye to the design nuances of a successful exhibit: an environment that welcomes visitors, and encourages them to engage with the exhibitor's team; illumination that highlights a display's unique features; space that feels comfortable but never crowded; and practical realities of budgets, and set-up and takedown times.
Jordan's ability and passion for working with spaces, and elements that factor into their usability, is well-founded. After earning a Master of Architecture degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2007, he honed his skills at two Milwaukee-area architectural firms.
"Peter brings a unique blend of architectural and artistic skills that broaden, and build upon, the tremendous strengths of our design team," said David Jentz, Executive Vice-President of Exhibit Systems
Jordan taught digital design for five years as an adjunct instructor at UW-Milwaukee. He holds a B.A. in history from Northwestern University.
Exhibit Systems
Exhibit Systems offers comprehensive design, fabrication and support in exhibits, graphics, event design and production. Its core focus is on providing outstanding face-to-face marketing solutions and customer service through establishing and sustaining trusted partnerships with clients. Customers enjoy the convenience of online ordering and asset management of exhibit properties. Exhibit Systems also offers rental exhibits, storage, transportation and on-site installation and dismantling of exhibits. More information is available at www.exhibitsystems.com.
Dave Jentz, Exhibit Systems
262-432-8410
***@exhibitsystems.com
