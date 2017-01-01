Country(s)
Eolian Named to Top Five A.I.(Artificial Intelligence) Startups by TandemNSI
Eolian develops applications in Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality using Artificial Intelligence technologies to save lives. Eolian's solutions aim to reduce human error rate through highly technical training, evaluation, and guidance.
Eolian's mission is to save lives using Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and Artificial Intelligence technologies. Early evidence supports the claim that Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality can reduce human error rate by up to 90%. Eolian creates solutions to reduce human error rate using Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and Artificial Intelligence technologies.
Eolian's aiHTEG platform (artificially intelligent, holographic, training, evaluation and guidance platform) was designed to reduce human error rate through highly effective and highly technical training, evaluation, and guidance.
About Eolian
Eolian's mission is to save lives using Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR) and Artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. Founded in early 2016, Eolian provides government and private sector clients with a variety of products and services within the Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and 360-degree video arenas. Eolian offers software and platform development as well as consulting and advisory services for government and enterprise clients seeking to create, deploy, and maintain a custom Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality applications. Drawing from a combined 30+ years' experience in software development and marketing, Eolian's team is capable of developing and deploying applications on the following AR and VR HMDs (Head-Mounted Displays): Microsoft Hololens, HTC Vive, Gear360, PlaystationVR, Google Cardboard/Daydream, and Meta2 among many others.
For more information, please visit www.eolianvr.com.
About TandemNSI
TandemNSI is a national network of over 5,000 innovators and entrepreneurs are eager to tackle the nation's toughest challenges.
Managed by the Amplifier Advisors team, TandemNSI works with government agencies and the nation's top innovators to discover new solutions to the nation's toughest challenges. Amplifier Advisors is a name brand innovation and technology consulting organization, with roots in the venture capital industry and more than a decade of experience.
TandemNSI has worked with DARPA, the Department of Homeland Security, Army Research Laboratory, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, the Department of Energy and many leading universities to promote higher engagement between innovators and national security research and development.
