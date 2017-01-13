News By Tag
Black Women: Shine on Career Front while Suffering from High Rates of Depression
Lisa Brown Alexander, Nonprofit HR President/CEO Shares Personal Struggle in "Strong On the Outside, Dying On the Inside"
Depression is characterized by changes in mood, self-attitude, cognitive functioning, sleep, appetite and energy level. Strong On the Outside, Dying On the Inside is a moving and personal written account of Lisa's anguish and strong determination to heal holistically, identify emotional triggers, seek treatment, while being authentic to one's self. "As entrepreneurs, mothers, wives, daughters and friends, sometimes it's our very success, however, that causes us to bury our pain deep under our education, our titles and professional credentials, our expensive make-up, designer clothes and late model luxury cars. We cannot and will not let anyone – even our closest loved ones, see us sweat, or cry, or be lost. I want to change that and speak out openly about my challenges and restoration as a business leader" says Brown Alexander.
Nonprofit HR clients have included: Amnesty International;
"Seeking professional help is a courageous and key component to mental health management. Addressing issues of depression must be as essential to our healing as a P&L is to running a business. Consulting with a qualified therapist and talking through our pain is fundamental to our healing as women living with depression. Yet, as women of color, as successful professional women, we've been conditioned to keep our business to ourselves. That conditioning keeps us trapped behind a wall of silence. That silence causes unnecessary pain, and ultimately our emotional death. It's time to stop. It's time to break our silence," cries Lisa. Strong On the Outside, Dying On the Inside can be used as a resource and call to action for healing and combating the stigma of depression, which many black women view as a lonely and debilitating disease.
Lisa Brown Alexander's Tips to Finding Freedom from Depression:
1) Be real with yourself about your emotional pain and mental health. Be strong enough to unveil your mask.
2) Silence and prayer is not enough. If symptoms of depression persist or worsen, seek professional help.
3) Understand that it's okay to ask for help. Seeking help does not represent weakness but strength.
4) Understand that depression is treatable. Stay in recovery by being honest with yourself and maintaining healthy relationships.
Nonprofit HR is the country's leading human resources and talent management firm that works exclusively with the social sector. The company provides human resources consulting, executive search and talent acquisition services, and serves as a top source of data and insights on nonprofit talent. Nonprofit HR has offices in Washington D.C. and Chicago.
For additional information and to learn more about Lisa Brown Alexander, President & CEO of Nonprofit HR (www.nonprofithr.com)
Contact
Karen Taylor Bass
917-509-3061
***@taylormademediapr.com
