Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
19181716151413

Black Women: Shine on Career Front while Suffering from High Rates of Depression

Lisa Brown Alexander, Nonprofit HR President/CEO Shares Personal Struggle in "Strong On the Outside, Dying On the Inside"
 
 
Strong On the Outside, Dying On the Inside new book by Lisa Brown Alexander
Strong On the Outside, Dying On the Inside new book by Lisa Brown Alexander
 
WASHINGTON - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Lisa Brown Alexander is the CEO of Nonprofit HR (www.nonprofithr.com), nation's leading full-service human resources firm focused exclusively on the nonprofit sector. "I am a successful career woman who has battled with depression for five years. It was time to speak out openly about my struggle and share my healing journey with all women, particularly black women, in my debut offering, Strong On the Outside, Dying On the Inside, ($11.99, Xulon Press) says Alexander." According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), research reflects that only 12% of affected African American women seek help and treatment. "Many African American women do not get treatment because of a widespread belief that depression is evidence of personal weakness and not a legitimate health problem," states Lisa.

Depression is characterized by changes in mood, self-attitude, cognitive functioning, sleep, appetite and energy level. Strong On the Outside, Dying On the Inside is a moving and personal written account of Lisa's anguish and strong determination to heal holistically, identify emotional triggers, seek treatment, while being authentic to one's self. "As entrepreneurs, mothers, wives, daughters and friends, sometimes it's our very success, however, that causes us to bury our pain deep under our education, our titles and professional credentials, our expensive make-up, designer clothes and late model luxury cars. We cannot and will not let anyone – even our closest loved ones, see us sweat, or cry, or be lost. I want to change that and speak out openly about my challenges and restoration as a business leader" says Brown Alexander.

Nonprofit HR clients have included: Amnesty International; ASPCA; Goodwill Industries; Greenpeace; Association for the Advancement of Science, and Global Communities. Prior to establishing Nonprofit HR in 2000, Lisa worked as Director of Human Resources & Administration with the American Symphony Orchestra League (now the League of American Symphonies); and served in various other human resources management capacities with other nonprofit organizations. While building Nonprofit HR, Lisa also served as Vice President of Human Resources & Administration with the American Association of Homes and Services for the Aging (now Leading Age).

"Seeking professional help is a courageous and key component to mental health management.  Addressing issues of depression must be as essential to our healing as a P&L is to running a business. Consulting with a qualified therapist and talking through our pain is fundamental to our healing as women living with depression. Yet, as women of color, as successful professional women, we've been conditioned to keep our business to ourselves. That conditioning keeps us trapped behind a wall of silence. That silence causes unnecessary pain, and ultimately our emotional death. It's time to stop. It's time to break our silence," cries Lisa.  Strong On the Outside, Dying On the Inside can be used as a resource and call to action for healing and combating the stigma of depression, which many black women view as a lonely and debilitating disease.

Lisa Brown Alexander's Tips to Finding Freedom from Depression:

1)    Be real with yourself about your emotional pain and mental health. Be strong enough to unveil your mask.

2)    Silence and prayer is not enough. If symptoms of depression persist or worsen, seek professional help.

3)    Understand that it's okay to ask for help. Seeking help does not represent weakness but strength.

4)    Understand that depression is treatable. Stay in recovery by being honest with yourself and maintaining healthy relationships.

Nonprofit HR is the country's leading human resources and talent management firm that works exclusively with the social sector. The company provides human resources consulting, executive search and talent acquisition services, and serves as a top source of data and insights on nonprofit talent. Nonprofit HR has offices in Washington D.C. and Chicago.

For additional information and to learn more about Lisa Brown Alexander, President & CEO of Nonprofit HR (www.nonprofithr.com), and schedule an interview, contact Karen Taylor Bass, 917-509-3061, kt@taylormademediapr.com.

Contact
Karen Taylor Bass
917-509-3061
***@taylormademediapr.com
End
Source:Lisa Brown Alexander
Email:***@taylormademediapr.com Email Verified
Tags:Lisa Brown Alexander, Depression, Black Women
Industry:Health
Location:Washington - District of Columbia - United States
Subject:Products
