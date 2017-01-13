News By Tag
BriskHeat Expands their Container Heater Line
BriskHeat Expands its Container Heater Line with the New Heavy Duty Mid-Temperature Silicone Rubber Drum and Pail Heaters
"The DHLS is the first of its kind designed specifically for lower temperature applications."
Neylon continued, "A good example would be honey warming. When warming honey, too much heat can damage the material resulting in wasted money for the producer. The maximum temperature of the DHLS is 160ºF (71ºC) to provide security in knowing the materials maintain a desired temperature and will not overheat."
BriskHeat's new DHLS Drum and Pail Heater is easy-to-install and even easier to use. Featuring a plug-and-play design and built-in adjustable thermostat, the heater can be easily put into service without special wiring and the temperature is adjustable up to 160°F (71°C). The DHLS heater provides the ideal solution for a wide range of viscosity control, freeze protection, and process maintenance applications.
The DHLS is available for sale online at www.briskheat.com. For more information regarding BriskHeat's DHLS and full Drum and Pail heating product line, call 800-848-7673 or visit www.briskheat.com.
About BriskHeat
Since 1949, BriskHeat has provided flexible heating solutions used for freeze protection, condensation prevention, flow / viscosity control, vacuum bake-out, composite curing, and temperature process control. BriskHeat's primary manufacturing facilities and headquarters are located in Columbus, OH, USA. In addition, BriskHeat has a worldwide sales network including sales offices in Taiwan, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Germany, and France as well as a supplementary manufacturing facility in Vietnam.
BriskHeat Corporation
Chelsie Karling
***@briskheat.com
