January 2017
PrintingHouse Press Unveils 2017 Commercial Campaign "Would You Trust an Amateur?"

The appellate services provider explores how everyday scenarios could yield disastrous results if you trust just anyone to do a job.
 
 
Would You Trust a Plumber?
Would You Trust a Plumber?
 
NEW YORK - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- PrintingHouse Press is pleased to announce the unveiling of its newest marketing initiative, a commercial campaign titled "Would You Trust an Amateur?", produced by U Direct NYC (http://udirect.nyc/). Inspired by the many blunders PrintingHouse Press consultants have witnessed when an unqualified professional tries to perfect an appeal in the legal world, the company takes a lighter approach to demonstrating just how important it is to hire the right person for the job.

Using real life, relatable situations, each of the three commercial spots tells a different story about the perils of having an inept professional do another professional's job. This irreverent initiative seeks to highlight PrintingHouse Press as the premier choice for attorneys and their appellate needs, as well as a genuine out of the box personality that sets them apart as a company.

"When it comes to marketing at PrintingHouse Press, we've never been in step with the industry," states John Farrell, President of PrintingHouse Press. "We always looked to push the envelope and emphasize what makes us unique.  In the generally staid business that is appellate printing, we like to inject our playful personality when and where we can. You can be serious about the product you put out and the clients you service, but still have a bit of fun – the two are not mutually exclusive."

Looking to make a mark for the appellate industry in commercial advertising, PrintingHouse Press is thrilled to release this campaign for the appellate/legal community and anyone else who can relate. #WouldYouTrustAnAmateur?

Watch the first commercial release at http://phpny.com/would-you-trust-an-amateur-commercial-ca....

About PrintingHouse Press

Since its inception in 1970, PrintingHouse Press has worked diligently to become the East Coast's leading appellate services provider. Throughout the years, PrintingHouse Press has sustained a highly knowledgeable and experienced team of professionals whose mantra has always been to provide the legal community with unparalleled appellate printing and litigation support. With a shared dedication and broad knowledge base, PrintingHouse Press's staff of appellate consultants, paralegals and production specialists is renowned for its in-depth familiarity with the appellate rules and internal operating procedure of all the State Courts, the 13 Federal Circuit Courts and the United States Supreme Court.

Find out more about PrintingHouse Press at www.phpny.com.

