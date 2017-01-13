News By Tag
ZÜPA NOMA To Exhibit Superfood Soups At Winter Fancy Food 2017
Ready-to-Sip Chilled Veggie Soup Brand To Showcase Product at Distinguished Trade Show
"We are thrilled to make our Winter Fancy Food debut for ZUPA NOMA and to encourage attendees to start drinking their veggies," said Founder of Sonoma Brands, Jon Sebastiani. "Instead of a sugar filled juice or a sodium laden canned soup, we are offering organic, fresh veggies for a flavorful, high fiber, low sugar liquid feast. Since ZUPA NOMA's launch this summer we have received a phenomenal response to the product and have expanded our offerings to include a one-day Superfood Souping plan and a subscription service. We are so excited to share these new offerings with all attendees at the show this year."
ZUPA NOMA comes in six flavors that honor the culinary traditions of Sonoma, the region the brand calls home, including Organic Tomato Gazpacho, Organic Cucumber Avocado Fennel, Organic Beet Orange Basil, Organic Tomatillo Jalapeno, Organic Carrot Coconut Lime, and Organic Yellow Pepper Habanero, and. ZUPA NOMA is certified organic, low-glycemic, nutrient dense, high in fiber and absolutely delicious. The superfood soups are low in calories, low in sugar and sodium, and offer a great source of vitamins, with powerhouse ingredients such as pumpkin seeds, apple cider vinegar, turmeric and ginger. ZUPA NOMA is available at Sprouts stores and West Coast independent retailers, as well as online at drinkzupa.com.
Winter Fancy Food Show will take place January 22-24, 2017 at the Moscone Center, located at 747 Howard St., San Francisco, CA 94103. For more details on the trade show, please visit www.specialtyfood.com ; for more information about Sonoma Brands, please visit www.sonomabrands.com; for more information about ZUPA NOMA, please visit www.drinkzupa.com.
About ZUPA NOMA
Life's delicious, drink it all in! Inspired by the rich culinary traditions of Sonoma, ZUPA NOMA, a line of ready-to-sip superfood soups, was founded in 2016 to revitalize the sleepy soup industry. ZUPA NOMA encourages consumers to DRINK YOUR VEGGIES with a convenient, on-the-go meal replacement that is fresh from the avant garden. ZUPA NOMA is certified organic, low-glycemic, nutrient dense, high in fiber and absolutely delicious. Whole without the bowl, ZUPA NOMA is low in calories, low in sugar and offers a great source of vitamins. Say goodbye to sugar filled juices and sodium laden canned soups for a ZUPA NOMA soup swap that makes it easy to make simple, healthier choices every day. For more information on ZUPA NOMA, please visit drinkzupa.com.
