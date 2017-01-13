Country(s)
Industry News
Indie Pop Rocker Jerad Finck Wins USA Songwriting Contest For His Radio Power Ballad Criminal
Most recently Jerad has co written "Criminal" wth Top Producers David Hodges (Kelly Clarkson, Daughtry, Christina Perri) and Steven Miller (James Arthur, Christina Perri, Demi Lovato) and the song has been recognized as the top winner in the pop category. USA Songwriting Competition is the leading songwriting competition, is in its 22nd year. They have discovered songwriters that have gone on to get signed and hit the charts: American Authors (#1 on the Billboard Charts and went Double Platinum), Meghan Trainor (#1 on Both Billboard Hot 100 Charts and 200 Album charts, debut single sold over 15 million copies), Lindy Robbins (Top 10 hit "Skyscraper"
Since releasing his self titled debut album, produced by John Seymour in 2011, Jerad has been on the road practically non-stop, opening for and/or touring with Daughtry, Christina Perri, Edwin McCain, DADA, Vertical Horizon, Parachute, One EskimO, Ingrid Michaelson, Matt Hires, Red Wanting Blue, Ron Pope, Cracker, Ingram Hill, Tony Lucca and many others. Jerad credits his experiences touring with the highly fan interactive Sister Hazel for helping him develop a deeper, more intimate relationship with his own audiences – both onstage and off.
The singer's special performances include Live In The Vineyard, Hotel Carolina, SXSW, Indie Week Toronto, The Rock Boat XII, and Balcony TV. Jerad has also been featured in over fifty newspapers and magazines; including CMJ, Skope, American Songwriter, Amplifier and Acoustic Magazine. He and his band have performed on dozens of morning TV shows on NBC, CBS, ABC & FOX, and his songs have been featured in films and TV shows on HBO, ESPN, Discovery, CBS & NBC, among others.
www.jeradfinckmusic.com
Contact
Jennifer Lyneis
Ue3 Promotions
***@ue3promotions.com
