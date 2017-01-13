Country(s)
HVAC Company Mahle Cool Air and Heating Attended Venice Home & Garden Show
Air conditioning specialist and Bryant Authorized dealer Mahle Cool Air attended the January Venice Home & Garden Show and drew crowds with their green screen photo app.
Held at the Venice Community Center, the Venice Home & Garden Show drew hundreds of visitors to view the latest in products and services in the home improvement industry. Visitors of the show interacted with local business owners and tradesman from many different areas of the home improvement industry, including contractors, landscapers, windows and doors, kitchens, bathrooms, solar power options, outdoor furniture, closets, outdoor pavers and hardscaping, pool and spa products and services, interior design services, security systems and heating and cooling systems.
In addition to the vendors at the show, visitors were also treated to a seminar by Chef Warren Caterson from the Southeast Institute of Culinary Arts.
Visitors of the show who stopped by the Mahle Cool Air booth were informed on the latest in products and technology for cooling and heating residential and commercial spaces as well as air purification equipment designed to improve the quality of the air indoors. Additionally visitors could take advantage of Mahle Cool Air's green screen app and have a photo taken with the background image of their choice.
Owner Denny Mahle of Mahle Cool Air and Heating had this to say about the show, "The Venice Home and Garden Show is a great opportunity for visitors and vendors alike. When it comes to people's homes and landscapes there has always been a lot of interest by the public, and events like this allow visitors to stay informed on the best the home improvement industry has to offer. Its great for business owners too, to have the opportunity to interact with event visitors and the other vendors. This year we wanted to offer something fun for visitors who came to our booth, and the green screen photo app has been a hit. We have really enjoyed meeting everyone and having the opportunity to tell them about Mahle Cool Air and Bryant."
About Mahle Cool Air:
Mahle Cool Air and Heating is a family owned and operated HVAC company in Venice, Florida. Mahle Cool Air is a Bryant Factory Authorized dealer with technicians with over 28 years of experience. All of Mahle's technicians are NATE Certified and specialize in residential AC repair, new unit installation and maintenance plans for residents in Sarasota and Charlotte Counties including, Sarasota, Venice, North Port and Englewood. Mahle Cool Air and Heating strives for great customer service, competitive prices, and offers a 100 percent customer satisfaction guarantee.
For more information visit our website at: http://www.MahleAirConditioning.com
Mahle Cool Air & Heating
726 Commerce Dr., #107, Venice, FL 34292.
Venice: 941-584-6300
Englewood:
Cape Haze: 941-697-1995
Twitter: @MahleCoolAir
Denny Mahle
***@wtwusa.com
