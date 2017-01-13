News By Tag
Bull Realty Sells $5.5 Million Retail Portfolio in Grant Park, Atlanta
The portfolio was exclusively listed by Andy Lundsberg, Partner at Bull Realty.
Tenants include Tin Lizzy's, Ria's Bluebird Cafe, Java Cat, Express Cleaners, My Friend's Growler Shop, Mezcalito's, and House of Blended Ink (HOBI) Studios. The properties are located across the street from the Historic Oakland Cemetery and are surrounded by several new mixed use residential developments, such as The Leonard, Oakland Park and The Jane.
"Those not familiar with in-town Atlanta today, may remember Memorial Drive and nearby Old Fourth Ward as rough areas, but these areas have really revitalized and have become the hottest part of town at the forefront of redevelopment in the city," said Lundsberg.
The sellers were Hangar LLC and White Front LLC. The buyer was Graveyard Retail LLC.
For more information contact Bull Realty at 404-876-1640 or Info@BullRealty.com - Bull Realty, Inc. (www.BullRealty.com) is a U.S. commercial real estate brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Atlanta, licensed in ten states providing acquisition, disposition, leasing and advisory services. The firm also produces and hosts The Commercial Real Estate Show (www.CREshow.com)
