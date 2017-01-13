 
News By Tag
* Grant Park
* Andy Lundsberg
* Retail
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
19181716151413

Bull Realty Sells $5.5 Million Retail Portfolio in Grant Park, Atlanta

 
 
Tin Lizzy's
Tin Lizzy's
ATLANTA - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Bull Realty brokered the sale of a $5.5 million retail portfolio in the Grant Park neighborhood of Atlanta, GA. The portfolio consisted of three fully leased properties totaling approximately 20,950 SF, located at 415 Memorial Drive, 421 Memorial Drive and 304 Oakland Ave. The transaction closed on January 4, 2017 for $5.5 million at a 7% cap rate.

The portfolio was exclusively listed by Andy Lundsberg, Partner at Bull Realty.

Tenants include Tin Lizzy's, Ria's Bluebird Cafe, Java Cat, Express Cleaners, My Friend's Growler Shop, Mezcalito's, and House of Blended Ink (HOBI) Studios. The properties are located across the street from the Historic Oakland Cemetery and are surrounded by several new mixed use residential developments, such as The Leonard, Oakland Park and The Jane.

"Those not familiar with in-town Atlanta today, may remember Memorial Drive and nearby Old Fourth Ward as rough areas, but these areas have really revitalized and have become the hottest part of town at the forefront of redevelopment in the city," said Lundsberg.

The sellers were Hangar LLC and White Front LLC. The buyer was Graveyard Retail LLC.

For more information contact Bull Realty at 404-876-1640 or Info@BullRealty.com - Bull Realty, Inc. (www.BullRealty.com) is a U.S. commercial real estate brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Atlanta, licensed in ten states providing acquisition, disposition, leasing and advisory services. The firm also produces and hosts The Commercial Real Estate Show (www.CREshow.com) and Atlanta Places TV (www.AtlantaPlacesTV.com).
End
Source:
Email:***@bullrealty.com Email Verified
Tags:Grant Park, Andy Lundsberg, Retail
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Bull Realty PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share