OnPar Technologies Achieves Microsoft Gold Cloud Productivity and Platform Competency!

OnPar Technologies demonstrates best-in-class ability through demonstrated technology success and customer commitment

OnPar Technologies is Celebrating their 10th Year in Business!

Media Contact

OnPar Technologies

Kary Peters

sales@onpartech.com OnPar TechnologiesKary Peters

End

-- OnPar Technologies, a technology company that strives to bridge the gap between people and technology so that individuals and businesses can be propelled to new heights has earned two additional Microsoft competencies in Gold Cloud Productivity and Gold Cloud Platform.The Gold Cloud Productivity competency recognizes a high level of experience and expertise deploying Microsoft Office cloud and hybrid solutions. The Gold Cloud Platform competency demonstrates a proven ability in building, integrating, and extending Windows-based applications and infrastructure solutions to the cloud on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform.Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, Worldwide Partner Group at Microsoft Corp. said, "By achieving a Gold competency, partners have demonstrated the highest, most consistent capability and commitment to the latest Microsoft technology. These partners have a deep expertise that puts them in the top of our partner ecosystem, and their proficiency will help customers drive innovative solutions."Jeremy McParlan, CEO of OnPar Technologies added, "We have worked very closely with Microsoft for many years and our partnership continues to grow stronger. Our engineers leverage Microsoft's innovative technology and Signature Cloud support to consistently deliver impactful business solutions with measurable ROI."To earn a Microsoft competency, partners must successfully complete exams (resulting in Microsoft Certified Professionals), submit customer references that demonstrate successful projects and pass technology and/or sales assessments. For Gold competencies, partners must also implement a yearly customer satisfaction study and, for many competencies, meet a revenue commitment.These achievements recognize OnPar Technologies as a great partner for businesses seeking deployment of Microsoft Office 365 and Azure infrastructure solutions in the Microsoft Cloud.OnPar Technologies is a Managed Services and IT Solution provider dedicated to helping businesses unleash opportunities through the implementation of innovative technology that is simple and integrated to complete and profit in the digital age. OnPar is one of the top Microsoft Partners in the United States offering a service and support experience second to none.