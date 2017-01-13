News By Tag
Art Supply Donation for Children at Collier Child Care Resources
To celebrate this donation of art supplies, Amanda Jaron, founder of the GLITTER Foundation, Inc. and owner of A Jaron Fine Jewelry, recently hosted an event at her store. Those attending included CCCR directors, staff, board members, and co-chairs and committee members of the "Big Impressions by Little Artists" event.
In addition to the donation from The GLITTER Foundation, Amanda Jaron has been named one of the Feature Artists for the "Big Impressions by Little Artists" event. Jaron says of her involvement in the event, "Art has played an important role in my life since childhood. I want every child to have the opportunity to express their creativity and emotions through art. It is a pleasure to have the opportunity to support CCCR and, hopefully, make a worthwhile impact on the children's lives."
The art supplies were ordered, tracked, sorted and delivered to the four early childhood development centers by Angela Bruckner, who serves as secretary on the board of directors for The GLITTER Foundation.
Niccole Howard, Executive Director of CCCR said, "The art supplies arrived at just the right time so that the children can begin working with local artists who will inspire the children to create artwork for our "Big Impressions by Little Artists" event. Amanda Jaron, understands the importance of the arts in young children's lives. We are truly grateful for this collaboration with Amanda and The GLITTER Foundation."
Collier Child Care Resources (CCCR) operates four early learning centers in Collier County. Two centers located in Naples include Child's Path for ages two to five, and Little Wonders for children age one to five. Many of the children enrolled, who are from working families that fall below the Federal Poverty Level and cannot afford the cost of quality care and education, receive partial tuition assistance. A Step Up Child Development Center,located at Golden Gate and Immokalee High Schools, serves children, ages birth to five years, of teen parents who wish to continue their high school education without the worry of the cost of child care in the TAPP program, and Collier County Public School teachers and staff.
To learn more about Collier Child Care Resources (CCCR), volunteer, or make a donation, visit www.collierchildcare.org or call 239-643-3908.
About CCCR:
Collier Child Care Resources (CCCR) is a non-profit organization that focuses upon the education of children ages birth to five years of age. Serving Collier County exclusively, it is devoted to providing exceptional child care services to the children and families who need them most. At CCCR, the mission is to provide high quality early childhood care, education and resources to children, families and early learning professionals in Collier County. While CCCR serves approximately 300 children in several programs annually, many are at-risk and come from lower-income working families. The programs' educational approach, the Reggio Emilia philosophy of education, recognizes the uniqueness of each child. With local area offices since 1991, CCCR is known for the centers it operates and the professional development services and training it offers to early learning professionals. To learn more about Collier Child Care Resources visit www.collierchildcare.org or call 239-643-3908.
