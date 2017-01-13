afrocaribean.com: Food, travel & work with gusto

afrocaribean.com, a blog that provides news and tips of African-Caribbean issues, is now on Kickstarter.

-- New blogannounced today that it is raising funds via a rewards crowdfunding campaign onto finish the development of their blog. They set out to raise € 3.300,00 on Kickstarter to create the first eBook which is a summary of a journey across the Caribbean and Africa.The idea behind the project is to provide information to topics such as food, travel and work in the Caribbean and Africa through first-hand experience. "It is my personal desire to observe and witness how African culture is reflected in the Caribbean and mixed with other cultures" says Sariah Sakata, founder of the blog. Sariah claims that the culture itself is defined amongst others by the varied food, the art and above all the music which strongly contributes to forming a national identity.She aims to gain new insights into the cultural, economic and political realities of the Caribbean islands and African states. This resulted in the idea to create her blog afrocaribean.com. She will capture her thoughts and impressions on her blog and share with friends, family and interested people. Moreover, readers will have the possibility of experiencing and tasting a hint of the African and Caribbean culture without setting a foot outside. The summary of her exciting trip will be an eBook, which will be published in January 2018. In addition to pictures it will also contain recipes and travel tips.