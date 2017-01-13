News By Tag
Association for Advancing Automation (A3) Launches Trade Association in Mexico
A3 Mexico Will Support the Robotics and Automation Industry in Fast-Growing Market
A3 Mexico will serve as a networking hub, fostering interaction between entrepreneurs, investors, vendors, customers, students, educators, scientists, journalists and industry analysts. As a representative of global leaders in robotics, machine vision, motion control and motors, A3 plays a visible role in educating the public and promoting the benefits of automating as well as publishing technology standards, establishing safety guidelines and raising supplier quality with programs such as the system integrator certification. With its unique vantage point, the organization conducts industry research and analysis that enables member companies to understand the latest automation industry trends and opportunities. A3 Mexico will also participate in and sponsor events aimed at the Mexican market.
"A3 Mexico is the first organization that represents and promotes the automation ecosystem in Mexico," said Jeff Burnstein, A3 president. "As a global organization, A3 is uniquely qualified to meet the needs of Mexico's fast-growing industry. Establishing A3 Mexico is an extension of our core mission."
Upcoming Events at Expo Manufactura
A3 will be launching A3 Mexico at the upcoming Expo Manufactura (http://www.expomanufactura.com.mx), February 7-9, 2017 at Cintermex in Monterrey, Mexico. Expo Manufactura is the leading manufacturing event in the region, exploring industry 4.0, smart and sustainable factories and integrated supply chains. Please visit A3 in booth 227 to learn more.
In conjunction with Expo Manufactura, A3 invites all members of the automation ecosystem to a networking event celebrating the formation of A3 Mexico. Come learn more about the Mexican automation industry, including a review and analysis of the robotics market. Meet key players in the automation business community while discussing ways that A3 can help promote automation in Mexico.
The networking event is located adjacent to Expo Manufactura, February 7, 2017, 19:00-21:00 at the Holiday Inn Parque Fundidora, Monterrey, Mexico. Please email Bob Doyle (bdoyle@a3automate.org)
For more information about A3 Mexico, please visit our new website www.a3mexico.com.mx. (http://www.a3mexico.com.mx)
About Association for Advancing Automation (A3)
The Association for Advancing Automation is the global advocate for the benefits of automating. A3 promotes automation technologies and ideas that transform the way business is done. A3 is the umbrella group for Robotic Industries Association (RIA), AIA - Advancing Vision + Imaging, and Motion Control & Motor Association (MCMA). RIA, AIA, and MCMA combined represent over 1,000 automation manufacturers, component suppliers, system integrators, end users, research groups and consulting firms from throughout the world that drive automation forward. For more information, please visit our websites: A3 - www.A3automate.org. RIA - www.robotics.org. AIA - www.visiononline.org. MCMA - www.motioncontrolonline.org.
Contact
Cheryl Coupe
Hughes Communications, Inc.
503-705-4189
cheryl@hughescom.net
